Eagles vs. Broncos predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 5 at the Linc

After escaping Raymond James Stadium with a 31-25 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles will host an unfamiliar opponent, the Denver Broncos, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Eagles still have a lot to work on after an up-and-down offensive performance last week. Meanwhile, the 2-2 Broncos are coming off a dominant 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. As both teams head into Sunday’s game, the Eagles enter as 4.5-point favorites.

Will the Broncos give the Eagles their first blemish on their record? Or will they fall victim to the defending Super Bowl champions? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

What about the offense? That’s a loaded question. But the Eagles are far and away the best offense the 2-2 Broncos have faced. Denver has an elite front, but it’s better on the edges than it is up the middle, so maybe the Eagles’ interior offensive line can put together a better 60 minutes and allow the run game to finally get going. They have the neutralizers in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata to stop Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Even if Pat Surtain makes A.J. Brown’s day a difficult one, the Eagles have more than enough. Prediction: Eagles 27, Broncos 18 Jeff Neiburg

To read more of Neiburg’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s how the national media feel about Sunday’s matchup …

ESPN: In almost a clean sweep, nine of 11 ESPN analysts are picking the Eagles. NFL.com: Three of five NFL analysts are taking the Eagles this week. CBS Sports: All eight panelists picked the Birds straight up. Sports Illustrated: Sports Illustrated experts are leaning toward the Eagles for Sunday’s game. Five of seven panelists are taking the Eagles. USA Today: Similarly, four of six USA Today panelists like the Eagles this week. Bleacher Report: Five of seven Bleacher Report panelists are choosing the Eagles to win. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 26-21.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.