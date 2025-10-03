Eagles vs. Broncos predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 5

The Eagles will put their 4-0 record to the test against the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles won the last matchup in 2021, but much has changed for both teams since they last played.

Who will come away with the win on Sunday? Here are our writers’ predictions:

Jeff Neiburg

The Eagles are 4-0, but they can’t do anything good on offense with consistency. They’re not blocking well enough. At times they haven’t stopped the run well enough. They’ve merely squeaked by with four one-score victories to open the season.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are getting some of the best line play in the NFL right now, especially on the defensive side. They lead the NFL in sacks (15) and pressure rate (48.1%). They’ve run the ball well behind a two-headed attack of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

But the Eagles are around four-point favorites for a reason, and Sunday could be a get-right game for them.

Start with the Eagles’ defense, where the home team should have the edge in the interior. They were better last week vs. Tampa Bay than they were in the first half vs. Los Angeles stopping the run, and I expect them to be able to contain Dobbins and Harvey, too. They have the player, Quinyon Mitchell, to stop Denver’s best receiving weapon, Courtland Sutton.

The Eagles’ defense didn’t have a bad day vs. the Bucs, and Bo Nix is similar to Baker Mayfield. The Eagles should be able to disrupt him enough to impact Denver’s ability to maintain drives.

What about the offense? That’s a loaded question. But the Eagles are far and away the best offense the 2-2 Broncos have faced. Denver has an elite front, but it’s better on the edges than it is up the middle, so maybe the Eagles’ interior offensive line can put together a better 60 minutes and allow the run game to finally get going. They have the neutralizers in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata to stop Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Even if Pat Surtain makes A.J. Brown’s day a difficult one, the Eagles have more than enough.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Broncos 18

Olivia Reiner

Back in May when we filed our initial game-by-game predictions, I wrote that the Eagles shouldn’t overlook the Broncos. That statement holds true five months later.

The Broncos are a well-rounded team. Nix, also known as Mayfield’s “younger brother,” according to Vic Fangio, isn’t afraid to put the ball in tight windows or use his legs to extend plays. At the same time, he’s also prone to turnovers, as he’s tied for fourth in the NFL with four passes intercepted.

Their defense is also one of the best in the league, especially in the red zone (No. 1), on third down (No. 4), and on fourth down (No. 1, but can they stop the Tush Push?). While the Surtain-Brown matchup is a notable one, all eyes ought to be on the trenches when the Eagles have the ball. The Broncos lead the league in quarterback pressure rate (48.1%), according to Next Gen Stats, with Bonitto leading the way. He has six or more pressures in all four of his games this year.

But the Broncos are coming off a short week and a cross-country trip. So long as the Eagles are healthy, which appears to be the case with Dallas Goedert (knee), Lane Johnson (shoulder), and Jalen Carter (shoulder) practicing, they should earn their fifth-straight win.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Broncos 20

Matt Breen

Is this the week that the Eagles finally look like the Eagles? It could be. Denver’s two wins have come against the two worst teams in the NFL and I can’t see Bo Nix presenting much of a threat at the Linc. Mitchell was excellent last week when matched up against Emeka Egbuka (2 catches for 6 yards in 22 matchups) and he should be able to do the same vs. Sutton. Take away Sutton and Nix is throwing to Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims.

The focus remained this week on Brown’s involvement in the offense but I’m still more concerned about Saquon Barkley. Let’s remember how the Eagles became Super Bowl champions last year. They need to find that dynamic rushing attack. This week could be the week as Denver’s only matchup this season against a premier running back was the 165 yards they gave up to Jonathan Taylor in Week 2. Barkley seems primed for a big day and the defense will take care of the rest.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Broncos 14