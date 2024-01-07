Eagles are slight road favorites against Buccaneers in NFC wild-card playoff matchup

It’s official: The Eagles (11-6) will begin the playoffs on the road, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who clinched the NFC South division title, a playoff berth, and the No. 4 seed in the NFC with their 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Cowboys’ win over the Commanders gave Dallas the No. 2 seed and sealed the Eagles’ fate as the NFC’s No. 5 seed.

The Eagles-Bucs playoff game will be a rematch from Week 3, when the Birds marched into Tampa and beat the Bucs, 25-11, on Monday Night Football. This time around, the teams are in different spots; the Eagles have lost five of their last six games, while the Bucs have won five of their last six.

It will also be the second time in three years that Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles will face Tampa in the wild-card round of the playoffs, previously facing the Tom Brady-led Bucs during the 2021 postseason.

Despite the Eagles’ recent struggles, the Birds enter this matchup as road favorites. Here are the odds for next week’s playoff game.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds (via FanDuel)

Spread line: Eagles (-2.5) vs. Bucs Money line: Eagles (-130) vs Bucs (+110) Over/under: 44.5

The Eagles have not won a road playoff game since the famous “double-doink” by Bears kicker Cody Parkey during the 2018 playoffs, resulting in a 16-15 Eagles win in Chicago. The last time the Eagles won multiple road playoff games came during the 2008 playoff run, beating the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants before falling to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC championship game that year.

The Eages’ upcoming playoff matchup will be the sixth all-time meeting between these two teams, with the Bucs holding a 3-2 record advantage over the Eagles.