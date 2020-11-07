Runner-up: Re-signing Jason Peters. The decision to bring back Peters to fill in for the injured Brandon Brooks at right guard wasn’t a poor one, but to not include contingencies in the contract in case a move to left tackle was necessary was an oversight. Dillard, of course, suffered a season-ending biceps injury in camp, and when the Eagles went to Peters about a move back to his old position, he balked. He wanted more money and for 10 days held the Eagles captive as they unsuccessfully tried one option after the other. Pederson made it seem as if Peters had unselfishly agreed to move to left tackle, but he got his money and has played nowhere near the level he once did. General manager Howie Roseman has a history of having a hard time moving on from certain Eagles, and it was probably time to move on from Peters two years ago.