The Eagles’ secondary depth chart won’t be set until Sunday.
Darius Slay is questionable for the Eagles’ road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion and was a limited participant in practice Friday. Being at practice at all is a decent sign, but the team’s No. 1 cornerback still needs to clear the protocol over the weekend to play.
The Eagles’ defensive backfield is already without safety Rodney McLeod, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, and cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Friday, meaning he’ll miss at least the rest of the regular season.
Both McLeod and Maddox suffered their injuries in the win over the Saints last Sunday.
Michael Jacquet is one of several players expected to play after missing time earlier in the week. The backup cornerback missed the Saints game with a hamstring injury but should get playing time, regardless of Slay’s health on Sunday. Unless the team chooses to use Jalen Mills at corner, Jacquet would likely be the team’s top outside corner outside of Slay. Cornerback Grayland Arnold, primarily a special-teamer, is questionable with a hamstring injury.
Slay isn’t the only defensive starter in the concussion protocol this weekend. Tackle Malik Jackson was a full participant in Friday’s practice and should be cleared over the weekend, but he’ll have to remain symptom-free on Saturday before being fully cleared for the game.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards will return for the Cardinals game after missing last week with a hamstring injury. Defensive back Rudy Ford will also return from his hamstring injury after missing the last four weeks. Defensive end Josh Sweat is also good to go after missing time earlier in the week with a shoulder injury.
“I’ve been feeling great all week,” Edwards said Friday. “It was one of those things that was up in the air. Last week it was probably just best to give it some more time off and then come back 100% healthy. So I feel great.”
Miles Sanders has developed into a bit of a home-run hitter for the Eagles this season.
There have been 11 runs of 70 yards or more in the NFL this season, and Sanders has three of them. His most recent came Sunday when he scored from 82 yards out.
Eagles assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley said each time Sanders breaks off a big run, he’s reminded that he doubted the second-year player in the past.
“He believes that no one can catch him,” Staley said. “And that’s the kind of confidence you want from your running back. And I remember, I guess that was last year sometime, but I remember having a conversation with him. He broke loose and got caught, and I was like, ‘Wow, man.’ I said, ‘I thought you were gonna be able to go 70 go 80.’ He said, ‘Coach, I can. I promise you, I can.’ So every time he breaks one this year, he comes up to me [and says], ‘You want to have a conversation?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, you right.’”
The only faces in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field these days are those of cardboard cutouts, so the Eagles got creative.
The team partnered with Campbell’s Soup and let 12 players choose a “hero” in their life to get a cardboard cutout in the stands. Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton chose his mom, Kim, who already had one of the cutouts the team sold before the season in a different part of the stadium along with the rest of the Singleton family.
“You know, I don’t know where it is, and I believe she has two,” Singleton said. “One through the team with the Campbell’s sponsorship, I got to do that last week. And then I know my whole family is in another section, so I know they’re all there. So my mom’s there twice, so technically, she’s there more than she ever could be. It’s kinda nice.”