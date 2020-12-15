The rest of the game was an adventure for a secondary that suddenly had Jalen Mills, moved from safety, at one corner spot, and practice-squad corner Kevon Seymour, making his Eagles debut, at the other corner, with special-teams standout Marcus Epps at one safety post and rookie K’Von Wallace at the other. Nickell Robey-Coleman was, fittingly, the nickel corner, with Cre’Von LeBlanc still rehabbing his ankle injury. (Pederson indicated Monday that LeBlanc is not close to returning.)