Logsdon said the idea of Seymour’s going to work at the shop came up before Seymour actually needed a job. He said Seymour – who noted Thursday that “I’m into cars” -- liked to hang around the shop, and was outgoing. He would strike up conversations with other customers, would give them his thoughts on what they might want to do with their cars. When Logsdon and sales manager Greg Mitchell went out to meet the new customer, they’d find they had already made a sale. They would joke that Seymour should go to work there.