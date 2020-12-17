Hurts’ passing numbers in his first NFL start — 17-for-30, 167 yards, 1 TD — were so-so. The best part was that he didn’t throw an interception or get sacked. His priorities were to get the ball out quickly, protect the football and avoid negative plays. Six of his first seven passes traveled 3 or fewer yards. Even his 39-yard completion to Jalen Reagor late in the first quarter came on an underneath crossing route just three yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Fifteen of his 25 aimed throws were 6 or fewer yards. He threw just two deep balls (20 yards or more), both incompletions to Reagor. He completed just two passes on throws longer than 10 yards, including a nice back-shoulder pass with a blitzer in his face to Alshon Jeffery for a 15-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-2 early in the second quarter.