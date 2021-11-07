The Eagles take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon, where they hope to build on last week’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions and notch their first victory at home this season.

Last week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was mocked over a now infamous flower speech he relayed to reporters during his weekly press conference. This week, he reportedly turned to Peyton Manning’s appearance on Saturday Night Live to help motivate his team.

According to ESPN, on Wednesday Sirianni showed the team a clip of the Hall of Fame quarterback playing an overly intense version of himself while playing football with kids as part of a spoof of the NFL’s volunteer work with the United Way.

Once he had the team laughing, Sirianni reportedly switched to a video of Manning working out at Duke University during the offseason, to show how meticulous and detail oriented the former quarterback was in approaching the game.

“We have a couple guys on this staff … Jim Bob Cooter worked with Peyton Manning for a long time. [Eagles wide receivers coach] Aaron Moorehead played wide receiver for Peyton … and then I coached for Mike McCoy, and Mike McCoy was Peyton Manning’s offensive coordinator,” Sirianni told reporters earlier this week.

“Mike would always say that Peyton was always like, ‘I’m full speed to the snap,’” Sirianni continued. “So we talked a little bit about that just so we had the attention to detail and the crispness when we walk in here for this walk-through today.”

Today’s game is the second of four this season scheduled to air on CBS, but once again the Eagles didn’t land Tony Romo. Calling the game Sunday will be longtime pay-by-play announcer Ian Eagle and analyst Charles Davis, in his second season at CBS after leaving Fox to replace Dan Fouts. Davis has also been the voice on Madden NFL 22 since 2016, alongside Big Ten Network announcer Brandon Gaudin. Evan Washburn will report from the sideline.

Eagle and Davis also called the Birds’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, so hopefully the Eagles will come out on top this time.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream today’s Eagles-Chargers game:

Chargers (4-3) at Eagles (3-5): Week 9

When: Sunday, Nov. 7

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 4:05 p.m. kickoff

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)

Streaming: Paramount+, fuboTV (free seven-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.

Smith and Tolentino will host GameDay Central live prior to kickoff at Inquirer.com/Eagles/GamedayCentral.

Coverage on CBS3 begins with Odds On at 8:30 a.m., a sports betting-themed show hosted by Derrick Gunn and 94.1 WIP’s Rob Ellis. That’s followed by Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m., hosted by Don Bell and Pat Gallen.

The NFL Today airs at noon, hosted by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Nate Burleson.

Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia begins at 11:30 a.m. with Birds Huddle, a new show focused on sports betting and fantasy football featuring Taryn Hatcher, Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.

Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.

Other NFL pregame shows

Fox29 airs Fox29 Gameday (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson) at 10 a.m., followed by Fox NFL Kickoff (Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick, Charles Woodson) at 11 a.m. Fox NFL Sunday (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson) airs at 12 p.m. On NBC10, Eagles Gameday Kickoff (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick) airs at 9:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Game Plan (John Clark, Ike Reese, Mike Quick) at 10 a.m. ESPN’s NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan) airs at 10 a.m. NFL Network’s pregame show NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin) starts at 9 a.m.

Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday

Broncos at Cowboys: 1 p.m., Fox29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

Packers at Chiefs: 4:25 p.m., Fox29 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

Titans at Rams: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Eagles 2021 NFL schedule

In Week 15, two out of five games chosen by the NFL will be played on Saturday, with the rest played Sunday. Eagles-Washington is one of those games, and the specific dates and times will be announced by Week 11.