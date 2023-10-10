There’s light at the end of the injury tunnel for Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean

The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Nakobe Dean, setting things up for the second-year linebacker to return to practice after missing four games with a foot injury.

Dean, the team’s third-round pick in 2022, suffered the injury in the season opener against the New England Patriots and went on injured reserve a few days later.

» READ MORE: "Kelce’ is the most watched documentary on Prime Video in the U.S.

The former University of Georgia star went into the season as the team’s starting MIKE linebacker and was given defensive playcalling duties as well. He spent his rookie season playing almost exclusively on special teams but had moments this summer where he showed potential to move into the position, one the Eagles have typically not invested much into under general manager Howie Roseman.

In Dean’s absence, the Eagles turned to Nicholas Morrow and have gotten solid play from him and fellow starting linebacker Zach Cunningham in recent weeks.

Morrow is tied for the team lead with three sacks — all of which came against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 — and has 21 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The former Chicago Bears starter signed with the Eagles in free agency last offseason but didn’t make the initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp. He started the year on the practice squad and rejoined the active roster after Dean’s injury in Week 2.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles stats: Jalen Carter in rare company; A.J. Brown exceeds the 5,000-yard mark

So what does this mean?

Dean’s return to practice sets up an eventual decision for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai to figure out how Dean fits into the linebacker rotation with Morrow playing so well. When asked what role the 22-year-old would have once healthy during a Tuesday news conference, Desai avoided getting into many specifics.

“Really at all positions yes, we see roles for everybody,” Desai said. “That’s how we train our guys; they’ve all got to be ready. And there’s so many different situations and so many different combinations of things that we can get to that the more talent, the better. The more decisions like that that we have to make the better it is for us.”

In terms of skill sets, Dean will certainly offer some value in coverage. While Cunningham has been good going downhill against the run, he’s been one of the most targeted linebackers in the league according to Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown at Cunningham 23 times so far this season, which ranks 11th among all linebackers, and he’s given up 18 catches for 128 yards.

» READ MORE: Eagles are road favorites in matchup with Jets during NFL’s Week 6

Dean wasn’t stellar in coverage against the Patriots — he gave up two catches for 15 yards, according to PFF — but his college track record suggests he could be a plus in that area.

The Eagles will have three weeks to either elevate Dean back to the active roster or place him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. The team currently has a roster spot left open after placing offensive lineman Cam Jurgens on IR last week with a foot injury.