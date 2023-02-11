Gov. Josh Shapiro predicts big Eagles win Sunday

He’s not saying a staffer will lose the Kansas City flag on the flight home, but Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro does not want the red and yellow waving above Harrisburg.

Shapiro, wearing a “Go Birds” shirt, predicted a 34-30 Eagles win in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, making a flag-flying bet with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson all but redundant.

“I am not flying that over the Capitol,” Shapiro said. “The Birds better win.”

Shapiro appeared with Parson Saturday morning, onstage beside the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Fan Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. His family, also decked out in Eagles gear, stood beside him.

Parson, a Republican, wore a Kansas City jersey emblazoned with the number 57.

“I will be proud when he gets to fly the KC kingdom’s flag in his office at the end of this Super Bowl,” Parson said.

Shapiro, who is going to the game, urged Philadelphians to be safe back home after the Eagles victory.

“They have to be careful,” he said after his appearance. “No climbing those poles and especially not those bus depots. Just try to be careful and don’t be a burden to law enforcement.”

Shapiro said he and Parson did not have a discussion about a food swap, a Philly cheesesteak for Kansas City barbecue.

“I actually prefer Philadelphia barbecue,” he said.

On Thursday, Shapiro made a food bet on Twitter over the game with the governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly, a Democrat.

Shapiro said if the Eagles lose, he will send Kelly food from Pennsylvania small businesses, including soft pretzels, cheesesteaks, and Eagles mini doughnuts.

If the Eagles win, Kelly will send black Angus beef and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds, she tweeted back.