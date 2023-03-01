C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes Twitter shot at former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon — then deletes it

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is never one to mince words or not speak his mind. On Wednesday morning, that meant the Eagles safety was taking a Twitter shot at former Eagles defensive coordinator and new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The safety retweeted a video of Gannon addressing what went wrong in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII. In his replay, he said: “You aint put us in position to make plays,” which included a shoulder shrug emoji.

Gardner-Johnson quickly deleted the tweet and later tweeted “Going back to sleep” followed by snoozing and peace sign emojis.

But by that point, the damage was done.

Here’s the video of Gannon speaking which Gardner-Johnson initially replied to.

The Eagles failed to stop the Chiefs on any of their four second-half possessions in the Super Bowl, with Gannon taking a lot of criticism for the Eagles’ failure to generate pressure and the defeat as a whole.

That same week, Gannon accepted the head coaching vacancy with the Cardinals. The Eagles hired Sean Desai, formerly a defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks, on Tuesday to replace Gannon.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson is one of the Eagles notable free agents following a breakout season in which he tied for the NFL-lead with six interceptions. The Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson and a seventh-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in August in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Judging by Tuesday’s exchange, Gardner-Johnson shouldn’t be expecting a Christmas card from Gannon this year.