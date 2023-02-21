Eagles free agency: Which players should they prioritize re-signing before next month?

Next year’s Eagles team will look significantly different.

The group of players that led the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons has a chance for even more turnover than the typical year-over-year change every NFL roster inevitably experiences.

With more than a dozen key contributors set to hit free agency next month, here’s a look at the team’s most important pending free agents and how the team may prioritize them.

Tier 1: High-value players worth competing for

1. Javon Hargrave (defensive tackle, 30, Pro Football Focus projected contract: 3 years, $18.3m/year)

There’s a case to be made that C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s on-field importance is greater than Hargrave’s, but the Eagles’ valuation of trench players along with Hargrave’s contract structure gives him the edge.

Hargrave has evolved into one of the league’s best interior rushers and was the most productive tackle in the Eagles’ deep rotation last season. With Fletcher Cox, Ndamukong Suh, and Linval Joseph all on expiring deals, and the latter two unlikely to return, Hargrave’s role could even increase next year. He has the flexibility to play three-technique, bump down to a tighter shade over the center, or out to the 4i-technique (on the inside shoulder of an offensive tackle), which will help complement Jordan Davis. There will be plenty of suitors for Hargrave. The Chicago Bears, with their porous defensive front and a $100 million in cap space, loom large.

Still, the Eagles have 11 million reasons to strike a new deal with Hargrave before free agency begins. Hargrave’s current contract has dummy years tacked on through 2025, which has lowered his cap hit the last few seasons but according to a league source, would end up counting for $11 million on next year’s cap if he isn’t signed by the end of the league year at 4 p.m. on March 15. If the Eagles can get Hargrave to renegotiate his deal in an extension, they might even be able to lower his cap hit next year by pushing the numbers into the future once again. Put simply: The Eagles will pay $11 million in dead money if Hargrave signs elsewhere, meaning they could have added motivation to extend him even at a higher number.

2. C.J. Gardner-Johnson (safety, 25, PFF projected: 3 years, $11.5 million/year)

Gardner-Johnson bet on himself last offseason and switched to safety in hopes of securing a lucrative long-term contract. His production will make that a smart bet. His counting stats were impressive (his six interceptions tied for the most in the NFL) and the versatility he showcased will make him a fit for almost any team.

The Eagles’ defensive scheme is in flux as they search for a new coordinator to replace Jonathan Gannon, but any coach would be better off with a chess piece like Gardner-Johnson. He can match with bigger receivers or tight ends in man coverage and can play either safety spot in zone coverage. The best Eagles defenses of the last few decades have featured elite safeties; Gardner-Johnson has a chance to be the next in line.

3. James Bradberry (cornerback, 29, PFF projected: 2 years, $12m/year)

Like Gardner-Johnson, Bradberry bet on himself and is poised to capitalize after a career year. No cornerback allowed a lower passer rating (51.8) when targeted than Bradberry last season, according to PFF.

Pairing Bradberry’s physical coverage style with Darius Slay’s finesse approach unlocked the Eagles defense and was a major reason why the group ranked No. 1 against the pass. The 29-year-old is two and a half years younger than Slay, who is under contract through 2023.

Although there are plenty of reasons to make an effort to retain his services, it will be difficult for the Eagles unless they strike out on Gardner-Johnson and Hargrave. Even then, paying a premium for a No. 2 outside cornerback might be a luxury the team can’t afford with Jalen Hurts’ extension looming and an already-tight cap situation.

Tier 2: Logical returners for reasonable prices

4. Brandon Graham (defensive end, 34, PFF projected: 1 year, $4.5m)

Each of the Eagles’ Super Bowl teams in the last half-decade has featured a deep edge rusher rotation with a veteran presence bringing up the rear. Graham filled that role incredibly well last season, putting up a career-high 11 sacks while playing 43% of the team’s defensive snaps.

He should have enough left in the tank to play next season and he wants to stay with the team. His locker-room presence and standing within the organization are enough to make the signing a no-brainer, but don’t overlook how important he can be for the Eagles’ pass rush next year.

5. Marcus Epps (safety, 27, PFF projected: 2 years, $6.75m/year)

Epps acquitted himself well in his first season as a full-time starter. He is an aggressive and willing tackler and, while his coverage isn’t always stellar, it was still passable within the Eagles’ league-leading pass defense.

Especially if Gardner-Johnson signs elsewhere, Epps would present a lower-cost opportunity to keep some continuity on the back end of the defense. A defensive secondary of Epps and Reed Blankenship isn’t much to write home about, but the Eagles survived an extended stretch with the pairing last year.

Tier 3: Should be worth more to someone else

6. T.J. Edwards (linebacker, 26, PFF projected: 3 years, $13.5m/year)

Edwards has quietly become a fixture of the Eagles defense the last few years. His experience calling the defense becomes slightly less important with a new coordinator coming shortly. Plus, he played the best football of his career last season and could easily price the Eagles out.

As much as Edwards’ return would help the Eagles’ defense in maintaining the status quo and bringing along a young linebacker like Nakobe Dean alongside him, he’ll likely be playing elsewhere if the PFF projection is in the right ballpark.

7. Isaac Seumalo (guard, 29, PFF projected: 3 years, $11m/year)

Seumalo may have been the “weakest” link of the Eagles’ top-ranked offensive line, but he was still outstanding in 2022. He started all 17 games and allowed just one sack according to PFF.

Seumalo’s play will make him an attractive option to the many teams that don’t enjoy elite offensive-line play like the Eagles. Cam Jurgens could slot into Seumalo’s spot if Jason Kelce decides to play another season, or the Eagles could draft a replacement for Seumalo. With the need to eventually find the heir apparent for Lane Johnson, the Eagles figure to add a rookie lineman with starting potential early in this year’s draft, which will figure into how aggressively they pursue Seumalo.

8. Andre Dillard (offensive tackle, 27, PFF projected: N/A)

Dillard’s market will be entirely dependent on how many teams view him as a starting-quality left tackle. He only saw playing time as a backup guard this season for the Eagles, but it’s easy to see a team at least giving him a short-term deal to start at his native position next season given his draft pedigree and athleticism.

9. Miles Sanders (running back, 25, PFF projected: 3 years, $7.5m/year)

Sanders had the best year of his career last season with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and has plenty left in the tank as an explosive runner. That said, the Eagles have employed the often-wise organizational philosophy of drafting running backs relatively high but never paying them a second contract.

Unless Sanders’ market is sandbagged by the glut of quality running backs hitting free agency, it’s hard to see them paying him long-term.

10. Fletcher Cox (defensive tackle, 32, PFF projected: N/A)

Cox is one of the greatest players in franchise history, but it feels like his 11th season was his last with the team. He flirted with the end of his Eagles tenure last offseason after getting released to save money on the salary cap and could do so again next month.

Teams figure to be interested; he’s been dominant in the league long enough to earn a decent payday somewhere. If he commands a strong market, the Eagles could be giving him a heartfelt and grateful goodbye.

11. Gardner Minshew (quarterback, 26, PFF projected: N/A)

With a handful of starting quarterbacks on the market, it might be hard for Minshew to find a guaranteed opportunity to start next year. Even so, his quest to regain a starting gig is better off somewhere without Hurts next season.

12. Kyzir White (linebacker, 26, PFF projected: 2 years, $4m/year)

White was solid playing alongside Edwards for the Eagles, but the team has Dean waiting in the wings and therefore doesn’t need to spend much money at the weakside linebacker spot. If White’s market doesn’t formulate much, or if the team brings in a coordinator that values linebackers more than the last two did, perhaps things could change.

Tier 4: Jettisoned journeymen

13. Linval Joseph (defensive tackle, 34, PFF projected: N/A)

Joseph was rock solid at the center of the Eagles’ defense during the latter half of the year, but he was signed mid-season for good reason. If the Eagles need help at nose tackle next year and Joseph doesn’t retire, he’ll likely be available then. Even then, it’s unlikely either side would push for him to be under contract going into training camp.

14. Robert Quinn (edge rusher, 32, PFF projected: N/A)

Quinn’s failure to make an impact with the Eagles doesn’t bode well for his free-agency market. Maybe his inability to catch on with the Eagles was due to an injury, but it’s hard to see him returning after a lackluster showing.

15. Ndamukong Suh (defensive tackle, 36, PFF projected: N/A)

See Linval Joseph’s insight.

Tier 5: Honorable mentions

15t. Rick Lovato and Boston Scott

I’d expect both players to be back next year for low-cost deals.

16t. Zach Pascal and Brett Kern

I’d expect both players to sign elsewhere for low-cost deals.