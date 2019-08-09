Even if Thorson doesn’t really factor into their season plans, the Eagles need him to play better in these preseason games. It was hard to evaluate the receivers he was throwing to Thursday, since the ball rarely got anywhere near them. Pederson’s plan for Wentz seems to involve very little to no preseason playing time – and after what happened to Sudfeld, who can blame him? So Kessler and Thorson are going to play an awful lot, and the Eagles probably would like to score a point or two eventually.