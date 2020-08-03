Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he continues to feel good about the Eagles’ coronavirus precautions and the NFL’s chances of playing a full season, in the wake of the Sunday announcement of his two positive tests.
“I feel very good about the safety of our building, the protocols that are in place,” said Pederson, 52, who is quarantined at home in Moorestown, N.J., away from other family members.
Pederson said he feels very fortunate to be asymptomatic, and that he can continue to perform most of his duties remotely, with the team not scheduled for a full practice until Aug. 12.
“I just finished up a bunch of player meetings, group meetings,” via the internet, he said, on a Monday Zoom call with reporters.
Pederson said last week that he felt safe as players began reporting to the facility, and touted the “NovaCare bubble”, although players, coaches and staffers leave that bubble every evening. The Eagles have said Pederson is believed to have contracted the virus outside the building. Pederson declined to discuss that.
“My confidence hasn’t changed at all,” he said Monday. “I’m extremely optimistic. I feel we’re going to play, I’m confident we’re going to play.”
Pederson is the second NFL coach to test positive, following Saints coach Sean Payton, who was sidelined back in the spring but has returned to the team.