Eagles officially announce several coaching hires and promotions, including the return of a Chip Kelly assistant

On Friday morning, the Eagles announced several changes to the coaching staff under head coach Nick Sirianni for the 2025 season. The changes consisted of two promotions and five new hires, including an assistant from the Chip Kelly era.

The team announced previously that the Eagles former pass game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo would fill the vacancy of left by Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator. Patullo has coached alongside Sirianni since 2018, dating back to their time together in Indianapolis. Tyler Yelk was also promoted from head of quality control to defensive assistant.

A few of the new hires already have ties to the Eagles — or at least Sirianni.

Among them is Parks Frazier, who spent last season as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins but previously coached with Sirianni with the Colts. After two years in Indy as assistant to the head coach, Frazier was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2020, when Sirianni was the Colts offensive coordinator. After Sirianni left for the Eagles in 2021, Frazier was promoted again to assistant quarterbacks coach, and a year later added pass game specialist to his title. Now, the 33-year-old Frazier will join the Eagles as the team’s passing game coordinator.

Another new hire with a past connection to the team is Greg Austin, although his ties are to a former Eagles head coach — and its current starting center. Austin, who was previously an assistant under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland during the Chip Kelly era, will be returning as the assistant offensive line coach. Austin is also already familiar with Eagles center Cam Jurgens, coaching him at the University of Nebraska.

The Eagles hired Bowling Green State head coach Scot Loeffler as their new quarterbacks coach. This will be the 50-year-old Loeffler’s second coaching job at the NFL level after previously serving as the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach for one season (2008). Before joining Bowling Green in 2019, Loeffler spent most of the previous decade as a college offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, holding both those positions at Boston College (2016—2018), Virginia Tech (2013—2015), Auburn (2012), and Temple (2011), where he followed Steve Addazio from Florida. Loeffler will be Jalen Hurts’ third different position coach in the last three seasons and his fourth overall.

The Eagles are also adding another Georgia Bulldog, but this one on the offensive side of the ball. The team announced Montgomery VanGorder will be the new the offensive quality control coach. VanGorder spent the last six seasons as the offensive quality control coach at Georgia before taking his new position with the Eagles.

Finally, the team announced Cole Peterson will join the Eagles as assistant to the head coach. Peterson was the executive director of football operations at the University of Alabama at Birmingham under head coach Trent Dilfer before getting hired by the Eagles. In his first year in the role, he was a finalist for the FootballScoop Football Operations Director of the Year award.