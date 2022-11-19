For the first time all season, the Eagles are coming off a loss — a sloppy, ugly, and, at times, controversial one against a lesser NFC East foe — and with a short week following Monday’s night’s debacle, it will be interesting to see how Nick Sirianni and his team respond.

But a division game wasn’t the only thing the Eagles lost Monday night. They also lost Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury that landed the star tight end on injured reserve. And while they added Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to provide depth to a run defense that has struggled since Jordan Davis’ injury, that’s overall a net loss for the Eagles, as Goedert wasn’t just a key part of their offense, but also one of the top tight ends in the league, second to only Travis Kelce in receiving yards this season at the position.

So how will the Eagles respond, both to their first loss and the loss of a key part of their offense?

Their first test will be an interesting one, as on Sunday, they’ll visit the Indianapolis Colts, a team who already fired head coach (and former Eagles offensive coordinator) Frank Reich and replaced him with former lineman Jeff Saturday. Saturday then went and replaced starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger with veteran Matt Ryan, whom Reich had recently benched in favor of Ehlinger. While that sounds like a game of musical chairs and might be hard to follow, it produced the desired result. The Colts went out and won their first game in nearly a month.

Ryan will be back under center for this matchup against his hometown team, but will it lead to another win? Or will it be another local product in Jonathan Taylor leading the charge for the 4-5 Colts against a leaky Eagles run defense?

Right now, the oddsmakers don’t think Eagles fans have too much to worry about, with the Birds currently listed as seven-point road favorites over at FanDuel. But what about those in the local and national media? Let’s take a look at how they see this one playing out, starting right here with our own beat writers ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

For the fifth game in a row, all three Inquirer beat writers are in agreement over who wins on Sunday. But for the first time all season, all three were wrong about the outcome of the Birds’ Week 10 loss to the Commanders. Will they be any more successful in Week 11? Here’s a bit of why Josh Tolentino thinks the Birds will not only win, but cover this week ...

The vibe inside the Eagles’ locker room on Monday night following their first lost of the season was … interesting. There weren’t many long faces. Rather, players seemed relaxed and unbothered despite the disappointing loss to an inferior Commanders team. ... For the first time in his coaching career, Sirianni will be playing his former team. Several Eagles also will reunite with former team captain Rodney Mcleod. The bet here is Sirianni will have his group ready to bounce back from its first taste of defeat. Prediction: Eagles 31, Colts 17 Josh Tolentino

For the rest of Josh’s prediction and a look at how Jeff McLane and EJ Smith see this one unfolding, check out their full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s a look at what football analysts around the country have to say about this week’s Eagles-Colts game ...

· ESPN.com: All but one of ESPN’s experts — Domonique Foxworth — are picking the Eagles to get back to their winning ways on Sunday.

· NFL.com: Gregg Rosenthal is picking the Eagles to win this one comfortably — then again, he also said that last week against the Commanders.

· CBS Sports: All eight of their football writers are predicting an Eagles’ win over the Colts. However, when it comes to the spread, only half of them think the Birds cover the touchdown spread.

· Sports Illustrated: Not everyone at the MMQB is riding with the Eagles this week, as one of their five experts is predicting a Colts upset.

· Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab only picks against the spread. And while he wouldn’t go so far as to say the Colts win outright, he is taking them plus the 6.5 points he has listed as the spread.

· The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia also only makes picks against the spread. Unlike Schwab, however, he thinks the Birds win and cover.

· The Athletic: Despite getting burnt last week, all 10 of their experts are again picking the Eagles to win.

· USA TODAY: Another clean sweep, with all six of USA TODAY’s football writers predicting the Eagles beat the Colts on the road.

· Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Michael David Smith have the Birds winning this one — but only one has them covering.

· Bleacher Report: While not everyone thinks the Eagles will cover — five of six still do, however — the consensus from their staff is still an Eagles win (and cover).

Local media predictions

Who knows a team better than the experts who follow them day in and day out? Let’s take a look at who the local writers are picking ...

· PhillyVoice: Six of their seven writers are predicting an Eagles win on Sunday.

· NJ.com: All four of their football writers are taking the Eagles.

· Bleeding Green Nation: All six writers at BGN have the Eagles bouncing back with a win in Indy.

· Stampede Blue: Over at BGN’s sister site in Indy, eight of their 11 writers are picking the Eagles.

