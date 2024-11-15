Al Michaels roasts Sixers, the world meets Vic Fan-Geno, and more from the Eagles-Commanders broadcast

The Eagles are on a roll, winning their sixth straight and their third division game of the year with a 26-18 win over Washington. I got to rock with Mt. Joy and Jason Kelce inside the stadium, but I took a sad trip back on SEPTA and made it back in time to follow along from home on Prime Video.

If you had the time of your life at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, or just want to relive the big win, here are some of the highlights from the Eagles-Commanders broadcast.

Et tu, Al?

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels likes to warm up with a basketball to get his arms loose. Daniels told Kirk Herbstreit he was the best basketball player on the Commanders, and that he’s been doing his basketball warmup since high school, which helps the football feel like a “peewee ball” in his hands.

“Maybe he should go across the parking lot,” Al Michaels said. “The Sixers are 2-9, they might be able to use him.”

The worst part is, he might not be wrong. Jared McCain is a rising star, but not much else seems to be going right for the Sixers so far this year. The Sixers and Commanders are both owned by Josh Harris, as the broadcast noted Sixers fans might not be happy with him. Harris took in the game from a suite alongside Bob Myers, former general manager of the Golden State Warriors. We can only hope he got some good advice on how to build a dynasty for the Sixers.

Jake Elliott disaster-class

Thursday was a game to forget for Jake Elliott, who missed two field goals and an extra point. It was just the second time Elliott had ever missed two field goals in an NFL game, and the first since 2019 against Dallas.

“I’ve got Pat McAfee texting me right now saying he’s seen better kicks with his kicking contest than what [Elliott’s] doing right now,” Herbstreit said.

McAfee hosts a contest on College GameDay, challenging college students to make a 35-yard field goal for $100,000. Kelce even attempted it at Penn State, completely failing to make a kick in Timberland boots. One kid notably nailed a kick in Vans, which Elliott later replicated on New Heights.

Rest in peace, Ben

One Herbstreit didn’t make the trip to Philadelphia on Thursday — Kirk’s dog, Ben, who died last week. Ben had been on the road with Herbstreit from Thursday Night Football to College GameDay, often getting press passes labeled “Chief Happiness Officer” or “Wide Retriever.” I had the privilege of meeting Ben in Houston after the national championship game in January, and he really was such a good dog.

But Herbstreit brought another one of his dogs on the road to Philadelphia, Pete, also a golden retriever. Pete is just over a year old, the youngest of Herbstreit’s three dogs.

Vic Fan-Geno?

Did Herbstreit go and get a cheesesteak before the game? It seemed like he had Geno’s on the mind when talking about defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose name he mispronounced as Fan-Geno.

No one told Herbstreit to go to Angelo’s instead?

Facemask

The refs threw a flag down after Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu appeared to grab DeVonta Smith by the bottom of his helmet, which should count as a facemask penalty, according to Prime Video’s rules expert.

The refs did not see it that way, inexplicably picking up the flag. At least the Eagles still scored a touchdown on that drive.

Catch the wave

In the last four games, the Eagles have 11 takeaways, including Reed Blankenship’s game-sealing interception on Thursday.

Sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung shared that inside linebackers coach Bobby King has been showing the defense clips of surfers hitting big waves.

“He was telling them, we’ve got to catch the wave,” Hartung said. Linebacker Zack Baun told her ahead of Thursday’s game that they’d found it.

The Birds really will find inspiration from anywhere — peewee football, Penn State, and now surfing!