DeVonta Smith enjoyed the best performance of his young career during the Eagles’ Week 3 victory over the Commanders.

The second-year receiver recorded a career-best eight catches and 169 receiving yards with one touchdown. Smith’s memorable outing further proved the Eagles possess a dynamic 1-2 punch along with A.J. Brown.

There was also a moment involving Smith during Sunday’s game that caused many fans and onlookers to execute a double take.

During the first quarter, the Eagles were preparing to receive the ball back after the defense had halted the Commanders offense and forced fourth down. Through the first two games, undrafted rookie Britain Covey had handled a majority of reps at punt returner.

But the Eagles surprisingly trotted out Smith, marking the first punt return of his career. Smith fielded the ball cleanly and he sped upfield for 12 yards before he was stopped by multiple defenders. Smith’s return was the longest by an Eagle this season until Covey matched his 12-yard return later in the game.

Smith is one of the team’s most explosive playmakers, but was it worth the injury risk? Returners are often susceptible to big hits from players jetting downfield at full speed.

“We wanted a little spark,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “It wasn’t a slight by any means on Britain. We just wanted to get the ball in DeVonta’s hands when they were backed up. He did a nice job of getting some yardage off of that.”

When pressed about the future usage of Smith at returner, Sirianni and special teams coordinator Michael Clay indicated it won’t be a long-term solution, but rather on a case-by-case basis.

“We’ll see how that goes, what that turns into,” Sirianni said. “As of right now, it’s a spot thing. But who knows. We’ll see how that goes, continue to see how the season goes.”

During Smith’s final season at Alabama in 2020, the same year he won the Heisman Trophy award as college football’s best player, Smith returned 11 punts for 237 yards (21.5-yard average) with one touchdown. He also fielded four kickoffs with 52 return yards (13-yard average).

“We’ve been talking about...’How many different times can we get the football in DeVonta’s hands?’” Sirianni said. “He’s really sure-handed back there. He was really good at returning punts at Alabama the times that he did do it. We have faith in him based off of our practice reps that he can go back there and do it.”

If Smith indeed isn’t the long-term solution at returner, the Eagles will need to make a decision relatively soon.

Covey no longer has any practice squad elevations remaining after he was activated in three consecutive games to begin the season. The Eagles would need to add him to the 53-man roster — the team currently has one vacant spot on the active roster — in order for Covey to play in another game, and resume his role as the team’s featured returner. The Eagles previously had Jalen Reagor as their main returner before he was traded to the Vikings.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Covey built his reputation for being one of the country’s most explosive returners at Utah. He earned five All-Pac 12 selections, including four times as a returner. Covey set the program record in career punt return yards with 1,092.

“I really want to be a great player here,” Covey said last week. “It might not be immediate, but I’m determined to get better and be a good player.”

On Sunday, Covey fielded five punts, including one that was muffed, for 34 return yards. Clay indicated the protection in front of Covey needs to improve in order for him to have a chance to break off an explosive return.

Other players who’ve handled punt return reps in practice include running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, wide receiver Quez Watkins, and cornerback Avonte Maddox.

“I think Britain’s done a really good job,” Clay said. “First three weeks in the NFL against some real dudes, you actually feel the real speed of some guys. This isn’t preseason or practice...But he’s done a good job in terms of protecting the ball. I know he muffed that ball right there, we can’t have any situation where the ball is on the ground. Besides that, he’s putting his foot on the ground, getting yards right there.

“Hopefully he keeps keeping his momentum, we’re blocking better for him, and one of those 12 yards springs for something bigger.”