Three weeks of the NFL season has left us with just two undefeated teams: the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Months ago, few had high expectations for either team. Now, especially for the Eagles, that has changed drastically.

A few different sportsbooks had the Eagles as favorites Tuesday morning to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl after their impressive 3-0 start with MVP candidate Jalen Hurts at the helm.

Learn more about the BetMGM Promo Code

Check out more of the best sports betting sites

Odds to win the NFC Championship (BetMGM)

Eagles (+350)

Bucs (+400)

Packers (+400)

Rams (+550)

49ers (+850)

Vikings (+1100)

BetMGM isn’t the only book with the Birds as NFC favorites. FanDuel also has the Eagles up top at +370. Caesars has the Eagles and Tampa with equal odds (+360) to win the NFC. DraftKings also has the Eagles as +350 favorites.

BetMGM and FanDuel both had the Eagles with third-shortest odds (+850) to win the Super Bowl Tuesday morning. DraftKings had the Eagles at +800. Only the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have shorter odds at those sportsbooks.

Inquirer sports columnist David Murphy noted why there’s big reason for Eagles optimism in Monday’s live blog following the Eagles’ win in Washington. Sure, the Eagles have looked good. But the NFC is relatively weak and the Eagles’ schedule is pretty easy.

The Eagles are likely to go to 4-0 after hosting Jacksonville this Sunday. They opened as touchdown favorites over the Jaguars.

“After Week 4, the Eagles will face six straight teams who (entered) Monday with one or zero wins. After the Jags is a Cardinals team that has looked atrocious through three weeks, followed by a Cowboys team with a backup quarterback, followed by Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers, followed by the 0-2-1 Texans,” Murphy wrote.

“The Eagles’ schedule finally enters an interesting stretch on Nov. 20 with a road game in Indianapolis followed by a home game against a Packers team that figures to be one of their biggest challengers for the No. 1 overall seed.

“It should really be impossible for this team to go worse than 12-5, with 15-2 in play and 13-4 or 14-3 looking like the most probable outcomes.”

Winning 13 or 14 games, which seems almost likely at this point, would probably all but lock the Eagles in as the top seed in the NFC. That means they would play every playoff game leading up to the Super Bowl at Lincoln Financial Field.

At this point, it seems like only the Eagles can stop themselves from winning the NFC East. BetMGM had the Eagles as -400 favorites to win the division Tuesday morning, a day after the Dallas Cowboys handed the New York Giants their first loss.

The NFC East, it appears, runs through Philadelphia. And oddsmakers think the road to the Super Bowl could, too.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.