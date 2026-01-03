Eagles vs. Commanders: Predictions, injuries, odds, playoff scenarios, and what everyone is talking about

The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday evening as they wrap up the regular season and prepare for their Super Bowl defense.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game ...

How to watch

The game will kick off on CBS from Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Kevin Harlan and Ross Tucker will call the game from the booth. Meanwhile, Penn State alumna Melanie Collins will report from the sideline.

If you’re on the move and want to listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call the game, then you can tune into 94.1 WIP. And if you’re planning an outing with friends, here are some of the best places to watch an Eagles game in Philly.

Final Week 18 injury report

The Eagles will be resting most of the starters heading into Sunday’s game. In terms of the injury report, several Eagles did not practice Friday, including Jalen Carter (hip), Nakobe Dean (hamstring), Marcus Epps (concussion), Dallas Goedert (knee), Lane Johnson (foot), and Jaelan Phillips (ankle). None of those players will play Sunday.

Jihaad Campbell was a full participant despite back and shoulder ailments.

Meanwhile, the Commanders issued a lengthy injury report on Friday.

Eagles vs. Commanders odds

Earlier in the week, the Eagles were 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel, and 7-point favorites at DraftKings. Once it was announced that the Eagles were planning on resting their starters, the odds changed. Now, the Eagles are heading into Sunday’s game as 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel and 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings.

The total is set at 39.5 and 38.5 points at FanDuel and DraftKings, respectively. For more betting props, check out our betting guide here.

Eagles playoff picture

The Eagles have already clinched the division with a Week 16 win over the Commanders. Now, with a win on Sunday and a Chicago Bears loss to the Detroit Lions, the Eagles will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC. However, if Philly loses or Chicago wins, the Eagles will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

Storylines to watch

Can the Eagles get it done with most of their starters resting this week?

They’ll be competing against a banged up Washington Commanders team that will be relying on third-string quarterback Josh Johnson. With a win on Sunday, the Birds still have a chance to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the Bears lose to the Lions.

The Eagles have managed to take care of business the last three weeks. Can they do it again to close out the regular season?

More storylines to watch:

One number to know

2: The Eagles could potentially claim the No. 2 seed with a win on Sunday.

Our Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

Here’s how our beat writers are predicting Sunday’s game:

Jeff Neiburg: Games like this are really hard to predict. Who plays? And for how long? But the Eagles have the advantage at quarterback, and they’re the team with more football to play beyond Week 18. I’ll take that combination in this one. Will there actually be a quarterback controversy? McKee will probably play well enough that the sports radio callers will engage in the absurdity. Happy New Year. Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 16

Olivia Reiner: The Commanders aren’t exactly operating at full strength. Center Tyler Biadasz went on injured reserve this week and left tackle Laremy Tunsil isn’t expected to play, either. While the Eagles will be motivated to win, the banged-up Commanders have more experience playing together this season. Plus, they may still have a bad taste in their mouths given the scrum that occurred late in the Week 16 game at Northwest Stadium. Prediction: Commanders 21, Eagles 17

National media predictions

Here’s how the national media is predicting Sunday’s game:

Outlet Prediction Outlet ESPN Prediction Eagles Outlet CBS Sports Prediction Eagles Outlet USA Today Prediction Eagles Outlet Bleacher Report Prediction Eagles Outlet Sporting News Prediction Eagles

What we’re saying about the Eagles

Here’s a look at the latest from our columnists, starting with Mike Sielski, who broke down the Eagles’ passive offense.

Sielski: “If you’re complaining about the Eagles’ impotent offense and unimaginative play-calling both from Sunday’s second half and from several previous games this season, if you’re waiting for Sirianni and coordinator Kevin Patullo to have some eureka moment and suddenly start dazzling everyone with their play designs and a wide-open style of offense, you’re missing the key to understanding the 2025 Eagles.

“They want to play like this. They want to rely on their defense. They want to limit every and any available possibility that their offense and special teams might commit a turnover. It took some time and some trial and some error, but they’ve settled on an approach, and this is it.”

Marcus Hayes: “A win is a win is a win, but, really, is it too much to expect a greater degree of consistency and professionalism from the reigning Super Bowl champions? Is it ungrateful to believe a 10-5 team should look more like a 10-win team than five-loss team? Maybe. But, hey, we are Philadelphia."

What the Commanders are saying about the Eagles

The Commanders have a banged up team heading into Sunday’s game as they expect to start Johnson at quarterback. Although the Birds plan on sitting most of their starters, including Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is treating Sunday’s game like any other. When asked if the Birds’ decision to rest their starters changed anything, Quinn responded: “Not for us.”

“By no means are we at full strength, nor are most teams in the NFL during Week 18,” Quinn told reporters. “But, what I do love is the number of guys that are really hungry for this opportunity and chance to compete together. We had so many players miss time, they want to chance to express themselves and to prove it. So, when you miss games and stretches of games, you’re hungry for that competition and you’re hungry for that space. In our league, we practice way more than we play. So, they want to be able to go play and I love that about our guys. We had a hard battle with them two weeks ago and I expect another hard battle Sunday.”

Here’s more from what they’re saying...

Quarterback Josh Johnson: “It’s awesome,” Johnson told reporters. “We get to go into the lion’s den. I love it. I wouldn’t change it. It’s great to be able to have a game of this caliber versus this type of team to finish the season. So, I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited. Football is going to have to be played at the highest level. In order to beat this team, we got to play at a very high level and I’m looking forward to us going out there and playing at a high level.”

Center Nick Allegretti: “There’s a million ways to look at this game,” Allegretti told reporters. “Obviously, this is the last game of the season for us. But, everyone in this locker room in their life has dreamed of being in this situation. If you told me when I was 10 that I would get a chance to play in a Week 18 game, I think it would be the coolest thing in the world. So, understanding that. We get a chance to play against another NFL team. Go try to win that game. Who cares about what happened the week before or the week after.”

