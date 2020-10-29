But given Dallas’s quarterback situation – the starter is either recently concussed Andy Dalton or seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci – and given how horrible Dallas has been on defense even when its offense was working well, this should be a big day for the Eagles' offense, maybe the best matchup of the season in that regard. If Carson Wentz throws bad interceptions Sunday night, I dunno what to tell you; Dallas has managed one pick all season. And the Cowboys can’t stop the run, so even without Miles Sanders, and despite whatever O-line configuration manages to take the field for the Eagles, there are no excuses for not controlling the ball and the game.