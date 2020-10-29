I spent seven days in Dallas last year, and in that month (or so it felt), I observed firsthand that the Cowboys revolved around three entities: narcissistic owner Jerry Jones, overwhelmed head coach Jason Garrett, and a charismatic quarterback in Prescott. Only one was up to the job, and so the Cowboys wilted down the stretch in 2019. Jones replaced Garrett with Mike McCarthy, the Packers coach who wasted Aaron Rodgers’ prime, and one of the few downgrades available. As you might expect, the leadership dynamic changed not a bit.