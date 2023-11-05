Eagles prove they’re once again the NFL’s best team with win over Cowboys

Exhale.

The Eagles endured a last-minute rash of injury and idiocy and enter their well-earned bye week a one-loss team with a 28-23 win over their chief rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys got the ball with 46 seconds to play only to see starting cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay exit the game on consecutive plays as the defense disintegrated at the hands of Dak Prescott. But, like twin Lazaruses, they returned in time to quash the Pokes’ last-gasp efforts.

What a game. It had everything. It equaled the eight weeks of buildup. It was a referendum game.

Advertisement

Would the Eagles, against the team they hate the most, prove themselves the league’s best team?

Indeed, they did.

The circumstance made the game a perfect means for evaluation and reflection. The Eagles were 7-1, which made this the ninth of 17 games, so exactly in the middle if the campaign. It featured the Cowboys, 5-2 and the only realistic challenger to the Eagles for both the NFC East title and, if things went to script, the only realistic challenger for the conference title.

Things went to script. It was a fun script.

It ended with Dallas losing, and that’s always fun.

The Eagles proved to be the better team. They played better offense. They played better defense. They made fewer mistakes.

They coast into their bye week 8-1, having beaten their rival, even while diminished. They have a handful of severe tests remaining. So what. They were 8-1 at this point last year, and they were the NFL’s best team all season, until the second half of Super Bowl LVII. There’s no reason they shouldn’t go just as far, or farther, this year.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Phillies’ Bryce Harper, and James ‘The System’ Harden: A study in contrasts

The quarterback played on one leg. They were down to their third right guard. They lost their star tight end to a straight-arm accident, and, of course, those two cornerback casualties, however brief.

Great teams consider those less obstacles than mere inconveniences.

Jalen Hurts, playing for the fifth week on a bruised left knee, compiled a 130.2 passer rating, completed 73.9% of his passes, and found both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown for touchdowns.

Brandon Graham got a sack-and-a-half on consecutive plays inside of 3 minutes, and they were the plays that nearly ended the Cowboys’ chances. He now has 72 as a pro, all as an Eagle, and it’s why he’s paid $5 million to play less than one-third of the game’s snaps.

Hilariously, Prescott stepped out of bounds, unnecessarily, six inches short of converting a two-point conversion that would have cut a five-point deficit to three with 6 minutes, 23 seconds to play. That played huge later, since the Cowboys twice got close enough to try a field goal, but needed a touchdown.

In a league rife with mistake-prone pretenders, the football at Lincoln Financial Field was worthy of being the day’s featured event.

The game was not just close, but was eerily similar for the first 35 minutes. They were tied after 13 minutes. They were tied after 25 minutes. The Eagles trailed by three at the end of the first half, then led by four just three minutes into the second half.

Both teams ran good runs and threw good throws and caught good catches. They’re both good teams. The Eagles were just better.

» READ MORE: The education of Jalen Carter: Cold tubs, Eagles vets in his ear, and 401(k)s

Will that still be true in the rematch five weeks from now? Probably.

Undoubtedly, with the 49ers and Lions having proven fallible, with a big over the Dolphins already logged and the Chiefs looking like a tiring dynasty, Sunday evening’s contest left this inarguable assertion:

They are the NFL’s best team.

Even Phillies star Bryce Harper had to come, if only to remind the Eagles of how big your marbles have to be to be considered a winner in Philly.

Redemption? There was a boatload.

Kenneth Gainwell, the hypersensitive second-string running back who fumbled in the red zone last week and clapped back on Instagram at a critic during halftime, front-flipped into the end zone for the Eagles’ first touchdown.

Early in the fourth quarter, Slay, the star of the expensive, struggling secondary, and Zach Cunningham, the embodiment of the ordinariness of the linebackers, hit Prescott high and low and spun him like a helicopter to make it fourth-and-goal.

On the next play Reed Blankenship, the undrafted, second-year safety who is everybody’s punching bag, made the play of the game, tackling Luke Schoonmaker an inch before the ball broke the plane of the goal line.