Micah Parsons praises Saquon Barkley, says Eagles opponents are ‘facing the consequences of the Giants’ stupidity’

It’s officially Dallas week for the Eagles and their fans. The Cowboys’ season went from bad to worse with Dak Prescott declared out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and likely headed for injured reserve, according to owner Jerry Jones.

But Micah Parsons isn’t ready to give up on the Cowboys just yet.

“The record is 3-5 but there‘s a bunch of games here where you say we could’ve won if we’d done the things the right way,” the Cowboys linebacker said on his podcast. “We’ve got a chance, they always say it’s not over till the fat lady sings and I haven’t heard her sing yet. I haven’t heard her sing once yet. As long as I’m still alive, as long I’m still a part of this team I’m gonna keep fighting.”

Parsons praised fellow Penn Stater Saquon Barkley for his performance so far this season. Barkley already has 1,071 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in just eight games, and is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career.

“People can say this is vintage Saquon, but this was always who Saquon was,” Parsons said about Barkley. “Since I’ve known him at Penn State until now, I knew this was what he was capable of. For Saquon, this is a blessing in disguise just off the strength of people are seeing what you’re capable of when people appreciate you.

“The Giants did not appreciate him, and now the rest of the league is facing the consequences of the Giants’ stupidity. This is always who he was. I don’t want to say he lost his confidence, but he probably lost confidence in the system. The people that are blocking for him. I mean, what more can you say? The guy has been dynamic. He’s been worth the money and more.”

This isn’t the first time Parsons has talked about Barkley, or the Eagles, on his podcast this year. Defensive back Darius Slay appeared on multiple episodes of the show, earning criticism from Birds fans.

Looks like the two longtime friends will get to suit up against each other on Sunday. Parsons, who has been sidelined for the last four games with an ankle injury, is expected to return Sunday against the Birds, Jones said.

