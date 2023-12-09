Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Expert Week 14 picks for NFC East showdown

The Eagles were knocked down last week against the 49ers, falling 42-19 in just their second loss of the season.

Now, the Birds are headed down to Dallas for a rematch with the Cowboys, who are still in the hunt for the NFC East title.

In the first matchup at the Linc, the Eagles pulled out a 28-23 win, but the Cowboys were just six yards away from winning the game. Dak Prescott took the Cowboys 80 yards down the field in under a minute, but promptly took an 11-yard sack and Dallas couldn’t get into the end zone for the game-winning score.

While the Eagles are looking to bounce back, the Cowboys are riding a four-game win streak, and are favored by 3.5 points at home according to FanDuel. Here’s who the local and national experts think will win the game, starting with our beat writers ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

The Eagles are underdogs again this week, and our beat writers are split on what they think will happen in Dallas on Sunday. Jeff McLane is one that’s predicting an Eagles victory this week...

The 23-point loss to San Francisco might be the wake-up call they needed. Or it might suggest they’re not as good as their record. But I think they can still beat any team given their talent and the right circumstances. They have several factors going against them, of course. The Cowboys have three extra days of rest and they haven’t lost at home in 14 games. I’m not a big “hunch” guy. I like to base my predictions on my analysis of the matchups. And I give Dallas the edge in a bunch. But the Eagles are as strong up front, they’re as gifted at the skill positions, and they have shown, under Sirianni, a resilience that I think will guide them to victory at AT&T Stadium. Prediction: Eagles 34, Cowboys 31 Jeff McLane

For more from Jeff, as well as predictions from the rest of our beat writers, be sure to check out their full Week 14 picks.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Cowboys ...

ESPN.com: Just one of the nine experts at ESPN is picking the Birds this week. NFL.com: The Eagles split the crowd last week, with two of their five experts backing the Birds vs. San Francisco. Not the case this week. All five experts are picking the Cowboys in Dallas. CBS Sports: CBS is similarly down on the Birds. Just one of their eight experts picked the Eagles this week, and only three picked them to cover the spread. Sports Illustrated: The team at SI was one of the most optimistic about the Birds’ chances against the Niners, and despite the loss, four of the seven experts still picked the Eagles against the Cowboys.

The Ringer: Sheil Kapadia makes his picks against the spread, and he’s picking the Cowboys to win and cover this week. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab is picking the Cowboys this week, saying “they should have won the first meeting and are the better team.” Yikes. The Athletic: The experts are split over at the Athletic, with five picking the Birds but seven picking the Cowboys. USA Today: They are bullish on the Birds, with four of five picking the Eagles to win — and all five picking them to cover the spread.

Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Cowboys this week, but Simms picked the Birds to cover. Bleacher Report: The experts at Bleacher Report are picking the Cowboys to win, but the Eagles to cover. Sporting News: Bill Bender is going with the Cowboys, who are undefeated at home this season.

Local writer predictions

Here’s what local writers in Philadelphia and Dallas think will happen on Sunday...

Philly Voice: Three of the Voice’s five writers are picking the Eagles this week. Bleeding Green Nation: Like the Inquirer staff, BGN is split right down the middle, with four of eight writers picking the Birds.

