Bills reportedly fine Shaq Lawson for shoving Eagles fan at the Linc

The Bills fined defensive tackle Shaq Lawson an undisclosed amount for pushing an Eagles fan at the Linc during the Birds’ 37-34 win on Nov. 27, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that “the matter is now resolved,” indicating that no additional punishment is expected from the league.

Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and a few other Bills defenders confronted an Eagles fan in the first row of the stands during the first quarter of the game. Security guards ultimately separated the players from the fans.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team had asked for the fan to be removed before the interaction, but security declined.

Lawson and Phillips later alleged the fans had threatened them and their families.

“Eventually, our emotions boiled over and I made a mistake,” Lawson wrote on Instagram. “For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

The Lawson incident was quickly overshadowed by another sideline scuffle, this one between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, which led to both being ejected and a strongly-worded memo from the NFL, but as of Friday evening, no additional punishment.