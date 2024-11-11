Former Eagles react to win: Coaching the Cowboys is ‘the worst punishment ... worse than being fired’

The Eagles dominated the Cowboys, 34-6, for their fifth consecutive win. After a shaky start to the year, the Birds have rounded into form the last five weeks, earning the top spot in the NFC East heading into Thursday’s crucial matchup with the second-place Commanders.

Many former Birds enjoyed watching the big win, including Jason Kelce, who stopped by a few bars in Los Angeles to celebrate with Eagles fans ahead of his appearance on Monday Night Football, which is in L.A. this week. Nick Foles was also stoked for the big win.

As the Eagles continue to thrive since their bye, things keep getting worse for the Cowboys, who turned the ball over five times and likely have lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season.

“If I were Mike McCarthy, would I want to keep my job or get fired?” former Eagle Chris Long asked on his Green Light podcast. “Honestly, the worst punishment I think Jerry Jones could put him through is to make him coach this team. This is worse than being fired.”

Long was especially heartened by the Eagles’ drive to end the first half, which put them up 14-6, and then the Eagles came out and dominated the second half. The Birds scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, and by the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith were all out of the game.

The Eagles dominated in all three phases of the game, with five takeaways on defense and a few strong punt returns from Cooper DeJean in addition to their success on offense. That has LeSean McCoy, the newest member of the Eagles Hall of Fame, feeling good about the future for the Birds.

