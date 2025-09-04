Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions roundup: Local and national media picks for Birds’ season opener

The Eagles begin their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday night against their division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, a team they beat by a combined 62 points last season on their way toward capturing the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Before kickoff, they’ll unveil the banner to commemorate the title. But when the game starts, the Cowboys will look a little different from the one the Birds beat up on a season ago.

On offense, they’ll have Dak Prescott back after he missed both games last year with a hamstring injury. On defense, they’ll be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who they traded to the Green Bay Packers last week.

The Eagles, meanwhile, while undergoing some roster change of their own, will bring back much of the same core that led them to New Orleans in February. And the oddsmakers seem to think that will be more than enough to get their season started right. At both FanDuel and DraftKings, the Eagles are more than a touchdown favorite (-8.5) to win their prime-time opener.

But what do the experts think? As we do each game, let’s take a look at the local and national media to see who’s picking the Birds, starting with our own writers.

Inquirer predictions

It’s unanimous, with all four writers — Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, and Matt Breen — picking the Eagles to win, although there’s quite a wide range of score predictions. Here’s more from McLane, who also broke down the keys to the game on both sides of the ball:

Week 1 games are often hard to pick. The Birds have a lot going for them on the night they will unveil their second Super Bowl championship banner. The Linc should be on full tilt for a matchup against a hated rival. But the Cowboys have a bit of mystery to them and that’s always a challenge. I wouldn’t be surprised to see an upset. But I can’t go there. In fact, I think the Eagles win comfortably. Prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 17. Jeff McLane

National media predictions

Here’s a look at how those in the national media feel about tonight’s opener between the Eagles and Cowboys …

ESPN: Just one of their 10 experts — Dan Graziano — is picking the Cowboys to upset the Eagles. NFL.com: The five-person panel of NFL.com editors is unanimous in backing the Birds. CBS Sports: At CBS, it’s another all-Eagles slate of picks, with each of their eight experts predicting an Eagles’ victory. Six of them also think the Eagles will cover a 7-point spread. The Athletic: All eight of their experts are also riding (flying?) with the Birds. Sports Illustrated: Seven experts … seven more picks for the Eagles. It’s starting to look like Graziano might be on an island for this one.

USA TODAY: Once again, all six of their football writers like the Eagles to start the season 1-0. Yahoo! Sports: Nate Tice, like most of the experts here, is picking the Eagles to win. Bleacher Report: Over at B/R, they make picks against the spread — in this case 8.5 points. Still, five of seven are picking the Eagles to win and cover. Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles in prime time. Sporting News: Bill Bender, who picks the games straight up, has the Eagles winning a close one, by just five points. Meanwhile, Vinnie Iyer, who picks against the spread, has the Eagles winning comfortably.

Local media predictions