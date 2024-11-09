Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 10

A dominant performance from Saquon Barkley and a decisive interception from Nakobe Dean helped preserve the Eagles’ fourth straight win, 28-23, over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, it’s Dallas week. The Eagles head to AT&T Stadium to face Cooper Rush and the 3-5 Cowboys.

The Eagles are currently seven-point favorites over the struggling Cowboys, who are coming off a third straight loss. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

Will the Eagles win in Dallas for the first time since 2017? Or will backup quarterback Rush lead the Cowboys to a win over the red-hot Eagles? Here’s what local and national media experts are saying.

Inquirer beat writers

What do our writers think about the Eagles-Cowboys matchup? Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction, which is exactly what Philly fans want to see …

The Cowboys have particularly struggled against the run this season — according to Next Gen Stats, Dallas has allowed opposing running backs to rack up more yards than expected on 38.4% of rushes this season, the second-highest rate in the NFL. That ought to be good news for Saquon Barkley, who has collected 263 rushing yards over expected, which is the second most in the NFL. Given their red-hot play lately, the Eagles have a strong chance of winning their first game in Dallas since 2017. Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 20 Olivia Reiner

For a look at more of Reiner’s prediction and how the other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …

ESPN: It’s a clean sweep for ESPN. All 11 experts are picking the Birds to win this Sunday. NFL.com: All five panelists for NFL.com picked the Eagles. Bleacher Report: All eight of Bleacher Report’s experts picked the Eagles. CBS Sports: All eight panelists for CBS Sports are backing the Eagles. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms picked the Eagles to win, saying Jonathan Mingo won’t make a difference. Sports Illustrated: All six Sports Illustrated experts picked the Eagles. Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win and improve to 7-2.

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles. Delaware Online: 11 of 13 panelists chose the Eagles.

