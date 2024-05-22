Darius Slay sees ‘great talent’ in rookie Quinyon Mitchell at Eagles workouts

On a couple of occasions since organized team activities began, Darius Slay said he has accepted challenges from younger Eagles teammates to race before seven-on-seven drills.

Slay, the 33-year-old outside cornerback, is going into Year 12 in the NFL and his fifth in Philadelphia. He’s roughly five months removed from undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, which caused him to miss the final four games of the regular season. Still, according to Slay, he bested his opponents in each race.

“I just let them know the wheels are back,” he said Wednesday after organized team activities.

But while Slay is healthy, speedy, and ready to take on another NFL season as a starter, he expressed an understanding that his playing career is nearing its end. The Eagles made that clear, too, when they drafted a pair of cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first and second rounds, respectively. Both players are expected to compete for significant roles in training camp, with Mitchell staring down an opportunity to earn the starting job on the outside alongside Slay.

Instead of taking a territorial approach to the budding competition in the cornerbacks room, Slay said he’s fostering an environment of inclusion and support among the rookies. He explained that he has always had that mindset as the older brother in his family. He views his teammates as extended family members.

“I was talking to them today, just letting them know, I’m always here for y’all boys, man,” Slay said. “Anything y’all need from me, I got you. I’m here to give them the blueprint of everything to help them make sure they succeed at this level.”

When Mitchell spoke to The Inquirer at the Senior Bowl in February, he named Slay as one of the NFL cornerbacks he admired and aspired to meet. Now, they’re teammates — not yet roommates, although Slay extended general manager Howie Roseman’s draft-night invitation to all of his rookie teammates.

In seven-on-seven drills, Slay started on the outside alongside Isaiah Rodgers, whom the Eagles signed in August after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts for violating the league’s gambling policy. James Bradberry, the veteran outside cornerback who had a tumultuous 2023 season, was absent from the voluntary practice.

Mitchell played on the outside with the second-team defense opposite Josh Jobe, the third-year undrafted free agent out of Alabama. Mitchell flashed his playmaking ability on one rep when he broke off his man to get a hand on a pass intended for receiver Johnny Wilson from backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“Quick dude that’s got a quick twitch,” Slay said of Mitchell. “I love his off-man. I’m real good at off-man, what I do. Watched his tape in college for a good minute. So, there’s some things that I’m going to help him with, for sure, that he asked me already to do and that’s my duty to do. I’m looking forward to helping him, because I see a great talent in him.”

Meanwhile, DeJean played in the slot with the second-team defense and moved to the outside with the third team opposite Mario Goodrich. During the special teams period, DeJean split reps at punt returner with Britain Covey while Ainias Smith (a prospective candidate to return who is recovering from a leg injury) watched. Slay was impressed by DeJean’s overall athleticism and versatility.

Not too long ago, Slay also made the transition from college to the NFL as the Detroit Lions’ second-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Mississippi State. He has advised his younger teammates to make sure that they understand their on-field responsibilities in their first season.

“That’s the main thing [for] me when I learned as a rookie, I just made sure I knew my assignment, because I knew my competitive edge would kick in when it’s time to really lock in,” Slay said.

Come training camp, competition will heat up in the cornerbacks room with starting jobs on the line. Even though Bradberry wasn’t present for the second of six OTAs over the next two weeks amid uncertainty surrounding his role next season, Slay said Bradberry is “in good spirits” heading into his ninth NFL season.

“His mindset’s the same way as mine is — go out here and help these young guys get better and make sure we give them all the tools to be successful at what they do,” Slay said.

The potential succession plan is in place, and Slay is making an early effort to put his younger teammates in positions to succeed.