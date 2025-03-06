Darius Slay reacts to being released by the Eagles: ‘They know I would love to be back’

Before the big news surrounding both Saquon Barkley’s contract extension and Zack Baun re-signing with the Birds, the Eagles had to make a tough decision regarding one of their veteran players: Darius Slay.

On Monday, the Eagles released the 34-year-old cornerback after spending five seasons in Philadelphia, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl nods. After his release, the 12-year veteran discussed the news on the Big Play Slay podcast, saying he understands it’s a business decision.

“It is part of the business and no, I’m not hurt about it,” Slay said. “I’m not sad about it because this is what I signed up for. I knew I gave that team everything I had...organization everything I had. So, there’s always a possibility of your boy coming back. I’m just thankful enough that I can get ahead of free agency if I find me a good destination for myself. But hopefully, we’ll see how the Eagles do. If the Eagles do something nice then they know I would love to be back. They know that.”

With the success of the Eagles dynamic rookie duo Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, Slay realizes the team’s future is in good hands.

“I understand how this game is, teams get younger,” Slay said.

“Teams want to save cap space because they have to pay younger guys for their future. And that’s why I said there’s no hard feelings. I know I’m 34, I know I’m way out of my prime but still playing at an elite, elite level. Me and Howie [Roseman] had a great talk and he said the same. It’s not that I can’t play it’s just that’s just part of the business. He said we’ll see how things shake out and we will. Possibly, he might spin the block back, just like he did last time.”

Slay was put in a similar position in 2023, so the news didn’t come as a surprise. After the Eagles Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles were ready to release the cornerback before agreeing on a last-minute restructured deal.

“I was not surprised at all because I remember I was going through it two years ago in ‘22 after another Super Bowl run and they did the same thing,” Slay said. “And that’s what’s crazy. I love that I got me a Super Bowl but damn. Every time I feel like I go on a Super Bowl run — we make it to a Super Bowl — the Eagles team seems to release me.”

In his absence, Slay believes Reed Blankenship is the player to step up and be a leader for the secondary.

“That’s who I feel would be leading the group if I ain’t in that building is Reed Blankenship because he’s a great leader. He is a great damn leader. If they bring another veteran in that’s already been playing a lot, I could see them coming in and being a leader as well but for sure if I’m not in that room, Reed Blankenship will be a great, tremendous leader,” Slay said.

Before spending five seasons in Philly, the cornerback played the first seven years of his career in Detroit with the Lions where he earned three Pro Bowl selections. The Georgia native recently joined the Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s podcast two weeks ago, saying that he would love to play for the Lions or the Eagles — a statement he re-emphasized on his own podcast.

“If there’s any team I love to play for, you already know it’s Philly or Detroit Lions,” Slay said. “However that shakes out, that’s how it shakes out. That would be a blessing. Like [Malcolm] Jenkins. You know, he started off with the Saints, then came over to Philly, then he ended his career back over there with the Saints. I would love that in a way of just saying those are the two teams I would be wanting to play for. For sure, the Philadelphia Eagles or the Detroit Lions.”