Darius Slay reacts to Nick Sirianni chirping Eagles fans: ‘He’s just excited’

Darius Slay is back at it again.

The Eagles cornerback, who left Sunday’s game with an injury, made another appearance on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons’ podcast.

After the Eagles blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Slay became the center of attention on social media after a controversial tweet and his last appearance on The Edge with Micah Parsons, where he reacted to teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s pregame trash talk.

Slay previously addressed the topic on his Big Play Slay podcast and followed up again on WIP-FM (94.1). Despite Eagles fans voicing their displeasure with his last appearance, Slay returned to Parson’s podcast for another episode. But this week’s topic: Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles emerged with a 20-16 victory after avoiding a late-game comeback against the 1-5 Cleveland Browns. After the game, Sirianni was seen chirping Eagles fans after boos and “Fire Nick” chants erupted at Lincoln Financial Field at the end of the first half.

Sirianni later apologized to fans for how he reacted after the Birds win.

“I was trying to bring energy and enthusiasm yesterday and I’m sorry for how my energy was directed at the end of the game,” Sirianni said. “My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating and celebrating with our guys.”

But Slay defended Sirianni’s actions.

“I mean, coach just got back in the win column man, you know,” Slay said. “So we trying to just, he’s just excited man, you know? He’s just happy to get back in the win column because I know we can get booed just like everybody else gets boos in that stadium. Nick did it the best way he could. He likes to show his personality a little bit. I saw that he, you know, apologized to the fans which he should because you know the fans love him to death.

“And we do appreciate him as a coach but yeah, emotions get involved. I just want people to know that we are human. That’s it. We’re human and that’s what makes it difficult out here. We wish we could be superheroes but we ain’t. We are human.”

The next challenge for the 3-2 Eagles will be against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.