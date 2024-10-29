Vic Fangio is feeling good about the Eagles defense. Is there a trade that could help it further?

No, Vic Fangio isn’t advocating for the Eagles to address any particular position at the trade deadline this year, the team’s defensive coordinator said Tuesday.

The trade deadline falls on Nov. 5 this season, which is a week later than in years past thanks to a vote by NFL owners in the spring. Howie Roseman has been active at the deadline in six of his last seven seasons by making at least one move. Last year, the Eagles general manager acquired Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans in an effort to give the thin, banged-up safety corps a starter.

Advertisement

But after holding opposing offenses to just two touchdowns in the last three weeks, the defense is in a different place this time around, both in terms of performance and health. Asked whether he feels good about the state of the roster going into Week 9, Fangio answered affirmatively. He also discussed the futile nature of most of the moves that happen around the league at this point in the season.

“It’s hard to improve your team drastically this time of year,” Fangio said. “I think if you look at some of those trades over the years, they really haven’t had the effect that some teams were hoping for. Unless it’s a trade where you’re getting a guy that you’re going to have for a few years, where it’s more of a bigger trade than swapping guys, trading a sixth[-round draft pick] for a seventh, those types of things.”

While every scenario for each trade is different, Fangio acknowledged that it can particularly be difficult for a player to make an impact without having a past relationship with the coach. It can help when a player has been with a coach at one of his past stops and has some knowledge of and comfort within the system.

An acquired player’s ability to make an immediate impact can also vary by position. Fangio said it can be more difficult for inside linebackers and safeties to contribute right away, while it can be easier for cornerbacks and defensive linemen.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Bengals: Emphatic win should make Howie Roseman a trade-deadline buyer

Before the bye week, one position group that could have been a higher priority to upgrade was the edge rushers. Through the first four games of the season, Eagles defensive ends and outside linebackers combined for just two sacks: one from Josh Sweat and one from Brandon Graham. But in the last three games, the group has beaten up on lesser opponents, combining for seven sacks in that span.

“They take pride in their performance, both as individuals and as the unit,” Fangio said. “And I think [position coach Jeremiah Washburn] does a good job with them and especially rotating them during the game. I think overall, the unit’s playing good.”

Being the imposer a ‘balancing act’

After Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jalen Hurts touted the importance of being the “imposer” on offense rather than predicating the offense on what the defense is doing, a mentality that he said he has tried to push the team to adopt. He explained that there are multiple ways to impose, whether it’s in the run or the pass.

Hurts said that his recent increase in taking snaps under center “does a lot” to help the offense be multiple in its abilities, thus keeping the defense guessing. Taking a snap under center as opposed to the shotgun can hinder a defense’s ability to anticipate a run or a pass play. Against the Bengals, Hurts took 21 snaps under center, which is a 350% increase over the offense’s average of under-center snaps through the first five games of the season (six snaps per game).

» READ MORE: Have the Eagles found their offensive identity after pounding the Bengals? Jalen Hurts says he’s been pushing for it.

The vast majority of those under-center plays were in the run game (10 carries for Saquon Barkley, four for Kenneth Gainwell, and five Tush Push attempts for Hurts). Barkley was particularly effective on those runs, notching three carries for 10-plus yards (including a 19-yarder, his longest of the game) when Hurts handed the ball off from under center.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said that the group has had conversations about taking more snaps under center, acknowledging that there have been some “positives” associated with its increase over the last two weeks (13 under-center snaps in Week 7 against the New York Giants, including three Tush Push attempts). Still, Moore called the desire for the offense to impose its will a “balancing act,” regardless of where the quarterback is taking the snap.

“Each and every week you have a lot of respect for your opponent and all the things that they can do and you’ve got to account for all the possibilities and prepare the right way, while also still doing what you do and what you invest a lot of time in,” Moore said. “So you’re balancing those two elements, week in and week out, and so we’re constantly in that tug-of-war.

“I think that’s how most teams game plan. You have stuff you feel really comfortable with that you can blindly walk out there and just run, while still understanding that they have a presentation that’s going to challenge you in different ways and you’re trying to find what balance is best when you create a game plan.”