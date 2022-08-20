BEREA, Ohio — Whether it was the change of scenery or a flattering comparison, Josh Sweat was dominant on Friday.

The Eagles’ starting defense had a strong performance overall on the second and final day of joint practices against the Cleveland Browns, but Sweat was the star of the show. He had multiple “sacks” to go along with a handful of “tackles” for losses — getting as close to those statistics as one can achieve in a practice setting in which quarterbacks are off-limits and there’s no tackling to the ground.

Defensive end Brandon Graham, who has ceded his starting role on the defensive front because of the ascension of Sweat and the addition of Haason Reddick, said it’s been rewarding to see Sweat’s progress since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 NFL.

“It’s fun to see the development of Sweaty,” Graham said. “Just doing what he does, from where he started to now, I just love seeing it. I know how I felt, even still now, keeping that chip on my shoulder, I feel like he’s got the same thing. He wants to prove himself, and he’s doing a great job.”

Sweat got his first pressure of practice early in the opening team session, then had a “sack” and a “TFL” on back-to-back plays shortly thereafter. Later in the period, Sweat shed a block to stop Browns running back Nick Chubb in the backfield and squeezed in another “sack” before the horn sounded on the segment of practice.

It was the type of outing that helps validate the comparison Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson made the day before, suggesting Sweat and Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney have some similarities.

“Going against [Clowney], I feel like he’s very similar to Sweat,” Johnson said. “Good get-off, long, strong, so it was a good matchup today.

“Just their type of body style,” Johnson added. “Long, lean, quick twitch, good burst.”

Friday’s strong showing wasn’t all because of Sweat, a handful of members on the defensive front had highlight plays. Fletcher Cox stuffed a run in the backfield during team sessions, Reddick had a couple of quick pressures, and young rushers Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson each had “sacks.”

Jackson, Patrick Johnson, and Marlon Tuipulotu were all late-round picks in 2021, but each figures to have a role in the Eagles’ defensive front this season. Jackson earned some playing time late last season, Tuipulotu looks much improved this summer, and Johnson has begun separating himself as the backup Sam linebacker behind Reddick.

Considering the Eagles finished 31st in sacks last season, the training camp production from the young group of rushers is a reason for optimism.

“I love what the young guys are doing,” Graham said. “The young guys, boy, they’re hungry. The sky’s the limit for us if we keep practicing the way we’re practicing.”

Under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles have increased the gulf between interior linemen and the “overhang” players at the outside linebacker and defensive end spots. Gannon values versatility, which has led to the adding of edge rushers like Reddick, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson, who each have some coverage ability to go along with pass rushing.

Gannon said Patrick Johnson’s versatility in those two areas has been a bright spot of training camp.

“He’s shown really good rush ability and he’s a natural in pass coverage,” he said. “When we ask him to drop a little bit, he has no issues with dropping. It’s really the overhang players. You guys hear me talk about. It’s ... rush obviously the passer, crush the run game, and a little bit of drop ability.”

Johnson doesn’t get much work with the starting defense because of Reddick’s role as the starting Sam linebacker, but he’s become the second in line behind the former Temple star. The 6-foot-2, 248 pound edge rusher had a similar role last season behind Genard Avery, starting two games for the Eagles.

“Pat’s been having an awesome camp,” Reddick said. “An amazing camp. Rushing and dropping into coverage, he’s showing out, he’s getting out there and making plays. He’s one of the guys that I’ve been very excited about. I’m looking forward to this preseason game; he owes me a sack from last week.”

