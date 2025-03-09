Sizing up the Eagles’ depth chart ahead of what could be a boring free agency period: Where are the needs?

It is just about time to legally tamper.

Beginning Monday at noon, teams may deal with the agents of unrestricted free agents ― or the players themselves if they’re not represented ― during a two-day window before the new league year officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.

That means Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams will start to learn about their market value. The Eagles had four key starters preparing to enter free agency: the three aforementioned players, plus Zack Baun, the All-Pro linebacker the Eagles ponied up more than $50 million for over a three-year deal. They seem unlikely to be able to bring back the other three after signing Baun. The Eagles, according to Over the Cap, were projected to have around $22 million in cap space entering free agency, and how much room remains depends on how Baun’s deal is structured.

The Eagles have the majority of their critical players under contract, though they do still have a few needs to address in free agency and the draft. Here’s a look at the projected depth chart as the new league year nears.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts Kenny Pickett Tanner McKee

What might change? The Eagles could find a trade partner for Pickett or McKee to pocket a draft pick. Both quarterbacks showed flashes when Hurts went down. Do the Eagles need two strong backups? Insurance never hurts, and McKee was indeed called on during a Week 17 win over Dallas in a game the Eagles needed to win to clinch the division.

Running back

Saquon Barkley Will Shipley Ty Davis-Price Lew Nichols

What might change? The answer depends on if the Eagles think Shipley is ready to be Barkley’s primary backup. Kenny Gainwell is a free agent and will see what his market is like. The Eagles made Barkley the highest-paid running back ever, but they still might look to add some depth to this room, via Gainwell, another cheap free agent, or via the draft.

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Jahan Dotson Ainias Smith Johnny Wilson Elijah Cooks Danny Gray

What might change? Very little. It’s a young room, but the Eagles are in a great spot with Brown and Smith at the top of the chart. Britain Covey is a restricted free agent who the Eagles could consider bringing back to slot behind Dotson. Otherwise, it’s a position the Eagles don’t really need to address in free agency. Dotson is still pretty cheap, and Smith and Wilson are developing rookies.

Tight end

Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra E.J. Jenkins Cameron Latu Nick Muse

What might change? Goedert is under contract for 2025 but has no guaranteed money remaining. Will the Eagles restructure his deal and add years? Will they move on? Do they trust Calcaterra to be TE1? Will they address the position in the draft? It’s the lone position on offense with some real intrigue considering how long Goedert, 30, has been around and how instrumental he was to the team’s playoff run despite injuries again causing him to miss time during the regular season.

Offensive line

LT: Jordan Mailata LG: Landon Dickerson C: Cam Jurgens RG: Tyler Steen RT: Lane Johnson Backups: Trevor Keegan, Darian Kennard, Brett Toth, Laekin Vakalahi

What might change? The starting five seems unlikely to change, though it could. While Becton was one of the best turnaround stories on the Eagles in 2024, he’s likely to find a better deal elsewhere, and the Eagles should feel comfortable with Steen in that spot. Jurgens is on his way to a contract extension, and the Eagles probably could stand to not spend a whole lot of money at right guard. Depth help is on the way, either in free agency or the draft. It wouldn’t hurt for Steen, who turns 25 in June, to face some competition in camp.

Edge rusher

Nolan Smith Jalyx Hunt Bryce Huff KJ Henry Ochaun Mathis

What might change? While Smith came on strong in his second season and Hunt proved to be a valuable third-round pick as a rookie, the Eagles need to do a lot more than hope Huff’s struggles were just because of his injury. Sweat’s market is likely more than the Eagles can handle, and Brandon Graham may be retiring. Trading for Myles Garrett is out of the question after the Browns re-signed him, but the Eagles will look to add some talent in free agency and the draft at the position with their greatest need.

Interior defensive line

Jalen Carter Jordan Davis Moro Ojomo Thomas Booker IV Byron Young Gabe Hall

What might change? Williams, like Sweat, will command much more money than the Eagles can afford. While Ojomo is probably worth giving an expanded role to, and Davis has shown flashes, the Eagles will probably be infusing some talent at this spot. The draftniks say this class is pretty strong, so the Eagles could be using a high pick on an interior defensive lineman. They could also be on the hunt for some value in free agency.

Linebacker

Zack Baun Nakobe Dean Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Dallas Gant

What might change? This group looks a lot better with Baun at the top, which is why Howie Roseman prioritized signing him. The intrigue here is with Dean, who may not be ready for the start of the 2025 season while he works his way back from a torn patellar tendon. Is Trotter ready to start? Will the Eagles re-sign veteran Oren Burks and run it back with mostly the same room?

Cornerback

Quinyon Mitchell Cooper DeJean Kelee Ringo Eli Ricks Parry Nickerson A.J. Woods

What might change? Will the Eagles bring back Darius Slay on a cheaper deal? Will they bring back Isaiah Rodgers to start opposite Mitchell with DeJean in the slot? Is Ringo ready for a bigger role? These are the questions the Eagles will weigh. It seems unlikely that Ringo and Ricks are this high on the chart after it all shakes out.

Safety

Reed Blankenship C.J. Gardner-Johnson Tristin McCollum Sydney Brown Lewis Cine Andre’ Sam Tariq Castro-Fields

What might change? If wide receiver is the position on offense least likely to have real changes, it’s safety on defense. The starters are back and there’s familiar depth.

Specialists

K: Jake Elliott P: Braden Mann

What might change? The Eagles need a long snapper. Rick Lovato has been with the team since 2016 and will be a free agent.

A boring free agency period?

The Eagles made their big splash when they re-signed Baun. They have one of the best returning rosters in the NFL and are fresh off of a Super Bowl parade, which is good for them considering how little financial wiggle room they will have to make major improvements. Will the Eagles add some talent and depth in free agency? No doubt. Is the roster likely to see a major change? No.

Roseman is always capable of a surprise, but this is a relatively weak free-agent class — as evidenced by the amount of players re-signing with their former teams — and the Eagles are likely to continue to rely on the draft to build for the present and future.