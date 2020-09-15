They used draft capital on Reagor and Hightower, and they – and when we say “they” here, we’re looking at you, Howie Roseman – will hope that Pederson can balance easing those two rookies into the NFL and coaxing as many games as possible out of Jackson and Jeffery. If, to achieve that balance, Pederson can’t be quite as aggressive in his play-calling, or Wentz has to be more cautious in his decision-making, or Jackson has to reassure his Twitter followers that he’s healthy, the Eagles will have to learn to live with it. So will everyone else.