This was a game that needed managing. It didn’t need Pederson to go for it on fourth-and-4 late in the third quarter with his team leading by three and with his third-string right tackle, Jordan Mailata, on the field. This was a quarterback who needed managing. Wentz didn’t need Pederson to keep pushing the ball downfield, especially once Wentz started spraying passes around FedEx Field. That dangerous out route to Jalen Reagor late in the second quarter became the first of Wentz’s two interceptions. It set up Washington’s first touchdown, and it changed the course of the game, and Pederson’s response was to have Wentz throw deep twice more before the end of the half. Fifty called passes and 17 called runs from Pederson, as if the goal wasn’t as much to win the game as to bury Washington with one big play.