NFL bans Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from the sideline on Sunday

Dom DiSandro won’t be permitted on the Eagles sideline for Sunday night’s game at the Cowboys.

The Eagles chief of security can travel with the team and perform all of his other game-day duties. But after his altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw last Sunday, the league ruled after a meeting with the Eagles that DiSandro can’t be on the sideline at AT&T Stadium.

It’s not a “suspension,” but the matter is still under review by the NFL office, a league source said, so DiSandro’s absence from the sideline could be for more than one game.

DiSandro will otherwise continue to perform his normal functions, which include pre-game meetings with security people, medical staff and operational staff. And he will oversee Eagles’ security throughout the day.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place,“ the Eagles said in a statement on Saturday. “Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

Greenlaw, who was ejected from game, is likely to face additional discipline from the NFL. The league office declined to provide information on the linebacker as of Saturday morning. If he receives a fine or suspension, a formal announcement will be made at 4 p.m.

DiSandro was ejected in the third quarter of the Eagles’ game against the 49ers after becoming involved in an incident with Greenlaw. He helped separate Greenlaw from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith after Greenlaw tackled Smith with a body slam on the sideline near DiSandro.

“Dom is as good as they get in this business,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “I’m so thankful for him. His natural instinct, he’s always going to try to defuse situations. That’s what he does. That’s his job. So obviously it was unfortunate [Sunday]. I know in Dom’s heart, he was truly trying to diffuse the situation there. I’m sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game. The play was what it was. There was a lot of emotion. I’ve seen Dom do that before where he’s had to diffuse the situation, that’s what he does.

“I know where Dom’s heart is, and it is truly to diffuse the situation and stop what was going on on the sideline.”

Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro had connected through intermediaries and cleared the air.

“He seemed like a genuine guy,” Greenlaw told reporters. “He seemed like a guy everyone loved in the building. So I hate that it even escalated and went to that.”

On Wednesday, the NFL sent a memo to every team reminding them that nonplayer personnel are prohibited from “making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the league.”

The Eagles will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.