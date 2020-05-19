Doug Pederson said the Eagles “always said we would stay in touch” with free agent left tackle Jason Peters, “and we have,” but “Andre Dillard was the player we drafted to be that left tackle for us. ... I have a ton of confidence in Andre Dillard and playing that left tackle spot.”
Pederson said Dillard has "taken command of that role."
The coach spoke to reporters Tuesday via Zoom about trying to run the team’s voluntary offseason schedule remotely, instead of with players and coaches gathered at the NovaCare complex. He gave a strong endorsement of Dillard, the Eagles’ 2019 first-round draft pick, while also keeping the door slightly open for Peters, the team’s nine-time Pro Bowl tackle who still wants to play at age 38.
Dillard, who started three games at left tackle and one at right tackle as a rookie, has not been on the field with his linemates this offseason. Asked if a delay in starting training camp could make the team think harder about bringing back Peters, Pederson said he is preparing as if training camp will start on time in late July, but he acknowledged that if summer on-field preparation is affected, “there’s gonna be slight setbacks.” He didn’t address the idea that a serious delay could make a Peters return more likely.
“We know and he understands that strength is a big part of playing offensive line, but that’s something that can be worked on in the offseason. That’s what he’s doing right now,” Pederson said of Dillard, who got overpowered at times last season.
Pederson said he would have to put Dillard and some other players in “tough situations” quickly when on-field work resumes, to test their readiness.
NFL teams are in the middle of the nine-week spring program, in which Pederson said every Eagle has participated. Players spend half the allotted time conferring with strength and conditioning personnel and half with their coaches. The players have to send videos of their workouts back to the strength coaches for critiques, and coaches test players on their knowledge of the concepts being taught.
Pederson said “probably the hardest thing is just getting a gauge of where the guys are. ... If we don’t ask enough questions, it’s hard to get a gauge. That’s probably the biggest challenge, moving forward.”
Pederson said not being able to get on the field at all in the spring will make training camp crucial. “It’s going to take all of the five-to-six-week training camp that we have to be prepared.”
Pederson was asked what might happen if, during camp, a player were to contract COVID-19.
“All the precautions, all the necessary testing, all the medical data we have in front of us ... we would be able to handle someone if they came down ill,” Pederson said. He then noted that such a situation would mean other players and coaches would have been exposed, and what would happen then is unknown.
One of Pederson’s catchwords for the offseason has been “trust.” He said he has to trust the players to get themselves ready for when they are allowed to return.