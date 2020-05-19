Dillard, who started three games at left tackle and one at right tackle as a rookie, has not been on the field with his linemates this offseason. Asked if a delay in starting training camp could make the team think harder about bringing back Peters, Pederson said he is preparing as if training camp will start on time in late July, but he acknowledged that if summer on-field preparation is affected, “there’s gonna be slight setbacks.” He didn’t address the idea that a serious delay could make a Peters return more likely.