Miles Sanders is expected to be available for the Eagles' game against the 49ers, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.
The team’s featured running back has been limited this week in practice with a glute injury, but Pederson said Sanders feels good and will be ready to play Sunday night in San Francisco. Whether he’s able to handle the lion’s share of touches out of the Eagles backfield remains to be seen, though. There’s a chance backup running backs Boston Scott and Corey Clement could see more carries if Sanders isn’t 100%.
“We know he’s a three-down back for us,” Pederson said. “As coaches, we obviously have to be smart and have a plan if we use Boston more or Corey more, then we’ll do that too and give Miles rest. But right now, all indications are that he’s good and feels good and ready to go.”
Regarding the injury-riddled receiving corps, Pederson said DeSean Jackson wouldn’t practice Friday, but JJ Arcega-Whiteside would. Jackson has missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury, while Arcega-Whiteside had been sidelined all week because of a calf injury he suffered during pregame warmups before the Eagles 23-23 tie with the Bengals last Sunday.
Even though Jackson hasn’t practiced this week, Pederson didn’t rule out him playing against the Niners.
“In regards to DeSean Jackson, he is working day-by-day, he’s getting better, he’s getting stronger," Arcega-Whiteside said. “He won’t be out there again today. As far as that goes. He’ll be inside getting treatment and things of that nature trying to get him optimistic for the game on Sunday.”
Pederson also said the team is expecting Jason Peters, Jamon Brown, John Hightower, and Jack Driscoll are expected to return to the Eagles practice facility after each player missed the week with an “illness” designation.