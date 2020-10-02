The 49ers' run scheme is one of, if not the, best in the NFL. They have good backs and a good offensive line, but it’s Kyle Shanahan’s designs that create so many running lanes. San Fran has its share of eye candy at the snap — motions and play actions that are meant to distract defenders — but I think it’s the 49ers’ zone blocking schemes that make the whole thing go. The Eagles will need to be disciplined, of course. The Rams took full advantage of the linebackers and safeties with misdirection. Jim Schwartz will likely go with a more complex plan to narrow the focus for his players. The more simple one, he said, actually complicated assignments two weeks ago.