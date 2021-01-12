Before getting on a 40-minute video conference with reporters Monday, Lurie released a statement saying that before making the decision to fire Pederson, the two had met and discussed what the “collective vision” of the franchise would be like going forward. That included the structure and makeup of his coaching staff. Lurie’s collective vision and Pederson’s weren’t the same, prompting the quickest hook of a Super-Bowl-winning coach in at least 30 years.