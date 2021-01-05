For those who contend that the Eagles stood little chance to win given Hurts’ struggles, understand this: If Pederson had converted the field goal in the third quarter, the score would have been tied. That means the Eagles could have been within three points late in the fourth quarter when Alex Smith fumbled at the Washington 36. If Rudy Ford had fallen on the ball rather than trying to scoop and score, the Birds would have been in business trailing, 20-17.