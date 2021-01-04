With nothing to play for except the No. 6 pick vs. the No. 9 pick, the Eagles did not dress 10 key players Sunday night. The most intriguing were running back Miles Sanders (knee) and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), their two best offensive players. It would have been interesting to see if they’d have played had the Eagles remained in the playoff hunt. Suspiciously, on fourth-and-goal the 4 in the third quarter, coach Doug Pederson passed up a chip-shot field goal in the third quarter that would have tied the game at 17: “When you’re that close, stay aggressive.”