It would be an exaggeration to say that by taking Hurts in the second round, the brain trust has jumped off the Wentz Wagon in mid-journey, but it certainly has slid one foot toward the edge of the buckboard. Every game in which Wentz is less than perfect, and Hurts comes in for a Taysom Hill-like first down run or rollout pass, the next day will be Christmas for Philly sports talk radio. This is a situation the Eagles desperately wanted to get out of toward the end of the Foles era. Now they’ve pushed “restart.”