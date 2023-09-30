Eagles elevate punter Braden Mann and DB Tristin McCollum from practice squad

The Eagles elevated punter Braden Mann and defensive back Tristin McCollum from the practice squad ahead of their 1 p.m. Sunday game against the Washington Commanders (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field.

McCollum, 24, is slated to make his NFL debut, while Mann is being elevated for the second consecutive week.

McCollum joined the Eagles’ practice squad this season after he spent the 2022 season on the Texans practice squad. He originally went undrafted out of Sam Houston State.

The Eagles (3-0) are dealing with an assortment of injuries to their secondary. Rookie safety Sydney Brown (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday’s game, while fellow safety Justin Evans (neck) is listed as questionable. Nickel cornerbacks Avonte Maddox (torn pec) and Zech McPhearson (torn Achilles) remain on injured reserve.

Safeties Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds are the only healthy safeties listed on the depth chart.

”We look at this as a 69-man roster not a 53-man roster, so [McCollum] has done a really good job,” coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. “We keep guys around that we can develop and that can also be ready to step in and play if their number is called.

”We’re confident in him if his number is called that he can come in and do an effective job.”

During the Eagles’ 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Mann punted just once with his punt traveling 38 yards and landing inside the 20-yard line.

Following this weekend, Mann will have one elevation remaining. If the Eagles choose to keep him on the practice squad and elevate him again for their Week 5 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, they’ll need to either sign Mann to the 53-man roster or find their third punter of the season.

”One punt…but I thought Braden did a really good job,” said special teams coordinator Michael Clay, “Saw just how the ebbs and flows of the game, you’re just waiting for that opportunity. But if the offense keeps getting first downs, I don’t think anybody is going to be pretty mad at it.

”Hopefully the second week in is even more seamless.”

