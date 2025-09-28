The Eagles (3-0) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) this afternoon on Fox, where a familiar voice will be back in the booth.

Tom Brady, Fox’s $375 million color analyst, is set to call his second Birds game in three weeks. It’s fitting, since Jalen Hurts — who has won 17 straight games he’s started and finished — is chasing Brady’s record of 21 consecutive wins.

In a year plus as an announcer for Fox, Brady has been solid but unspectacular — not an instant hit like Tony Romo, but not in over his head like Jason Witten. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch wrote Brady is “in the Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray tier right now,” which seems about right. Better than most, not as good as some, with some head-scratching moments sprinkled in.

Calling last week’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears, Brady used a discussion of Dak Prescott’s “spam” call at the line of scrimmage to comment on his newfound physique in the most awkward way possible.

“He’s actually cut a lot of those ham products out by the pudginess of his face that’s gone,” Brady said.

Later in the game, Brady had social media buzzing after watching frustrated Cowboys receiver George Pickens slam his helmet after dropping a pass from Prescott.

“Those helmets can be... it’s like the dog at home,” Brady said. “Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.”

WHAT😭



Tom Brady in response to George Pickens throwing his helmet: “yeah those helmets can be… it’s like the dog at home”



???? pic.twitter.com/RQRNFOBctm — Carson Caldwell (@caldwellcorner_) September 22, 2025

Brady, who is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has been a big topic in the sports media world the past few weeks after being spotted sitting with the coaches during the Raiders’ Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his weekly newsletter, Brady brushed off critics as “paranoid and distrustful.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also doesn’t seem to bothered by the potential conflict of interest, telling CNBC this week it’s up to teams whether they want to share information with Brady, who is only allowed to communicate to coaches and players remotely.

“Where’s the conflict?” Goodell said. “He’s not hanging around in the facilities. We don’t allow that.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Bucs today:

What time and channel is the Eagles game today?

Fox Sports announcers Kevin Burkhardt (left) and Tom Brady. Read more Fox Sports

Today’s game between the Eagles and Bucs is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Calling the game alongside Brady is Fox’s top play-by-play announcer, Tom Burkhardt.

A North Jersey native, Burkhardt grew up rooting for the Eagles in Giants country and sold cars to help make ends meet before landing a gig at WFAN, the New York City sister station of 94.1 WIP, as a New York Jets reporter.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium.

Eagles-Bucs will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Devan Kaney will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7-FM in Philadelphia, 93.9-FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3-FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Eagles-Bucs streaming options

Eagles-Bucs will stream on Fox One, Fox’s new subscription streaming service. It will also stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to log in with your cable provider.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you live in Philadelphia or any other TV market where the game is airing, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is to use a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.

NFC East standings

Other NFL Week 4 games on TV today in Philly

Fans in Philly will get to see Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Ireland. Read more Matt Slocum / AP

Vikings-Steelers (in Dublin): 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver, Jamie Erdahl) Commanders-Falcons: 1 p.m., CBS3 (Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn) Ravens-Chiefs: 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Packers-Cowboys: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Lisa Stark)

Staff writers Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com.

