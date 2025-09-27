Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Bucs in Week 4: What you need to know and a prediction

The Eagles travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 4 matchup at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

When the Eagles have the ball

I could just write A.J. Brown’s name here and that would be all the explanation needed for what the Eagles will do on offense, and why the outcome of this game will be different than the last two times they traveled to Tampa. But that wouldn’t be much fun, and it’s not as if Brown has been featured much this season — until the second half of the Rams game.

It needs to be emphasized, though, that the Pro Bowl wide receiver wasn’t active in 32-9 and 33-16 losses to the Bucs in the 2023 playoffs and the 2024 regular season. In the latter game, the Eagles were also without receiver DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson. Vic Fangio’s defense didn’t show up that day, but it was likely to be a long, hot afternoon with Johnny Wilson running some No. 1-read routes. No offense, Johnny.

For all the talk about the Eagles’ being more aggressive on offense, it certainly makes sense to get ahead of Todd Bowles’ blitzes by passing early. That’s a fairly general statement, but a few early screens could be an effective way to slow the Bucs’ rush.

Bowles loves the “saw” blitz, a pressure that comes off the edge. The Eagles have struggled picking up slot/safety blitzes that require running back Saquon Barkley to identify his assignment. They’ve also had issues giving quarterback Jalen Hurts built-in answers when he’s “hot.” He also has to do a better job of signaling his receivers when they need to break off their routes. But utilizing tempo and sticking more to base plays could help offset the onslaught.

The Eagles certainly need to have more success on the ground — Barkley is averaging just 3.3 yards per rush — but Bowles will hang his hat on stopping the run. His units have finished in the top five in run defense in his six seasons in Tampa. This season, they are ninth in expected points added (EPA) per rush. Defensive tackle Vita Vea is the unmovable force inside, but Lavonte David — who is dealing with a groin injury — has long been one of the better run defending linebackers in the NFL.

As for the Bucs’ pass rush, old friend Haason Reddick is now in Tampa. He’s second to fellow edge rusher Yaya Diaby in pressures — 12 to 15 — per Pro Football Focus. Reddick lines up primarily on the left where he’s likely to be neutralized by Johnson.

When the Bucs have the ball

Both teams are banged up. The Bucs will be without top receiver Mike Evans for the first time this season. They’re already down their starting right tackle and guard. The Eagles lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a triceps injury and have three starters — linebackers Zack Baun (knee) and Jihaad Campbell (triceps), and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) — who didn’t practice full until Friday.

Jackson’s injury could be just the excuse to sit him, but backup Jakorian Bennett (pectoral) joined Smith on injured reserve and Kelee Ringo may still not be ready. The Bucs do get receiver Chris Godwin back after he suffered an ankle injury a year ago, and rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka looks legit. Fangio may have cornerback Quinyon Mitchell follow Egbuka.

Tristin Wirfs is probably the Bucs’ most important return from injury. The All-Pro left tackle is expected to make his season debut after knee surgery. While the Eagles may be able to expose Charlie Heck on the other side of the O-line, Wirfs will be tough to get around for any of the edge rushers who need to step up in Smith’s place.

Jalyx Hunt has had some quarterback hits this season, but close hasn’t been good enough in terms of getting sacks. Za’Darius Smith and Joshua Uche should help pick up some of the slack. The Eagles’ pass rush, overall, has been decent. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo have all had their moments inside, but they’ll have to be disciplined with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield often able to break containment. He has 12 scrambles for 112 yards in three games.

Tampa had one of the better run offenses last season, but it’s been tough going on the ground. Running back Bucky Irving is averaging just 3.1 yards a carry. The Bucs have had some success running out of 12 personnel and could have gains against a base five-man front.

The Eagles have been less efficient stopping the run than they were last season. It’s early, but they are last in the league with a 45.1% success rate against the run. The tackling wasn’t great vs. the Rams. It was an issue a year ago when the Bucs forced the Eagles to make stops in space. It partly led to the bye week promotion of slot corner Cooper DeJean. Opposing offenses haven’t been shy about running at the Birds on the edges.

Extra point

Will Shipley is back from an oblique injury and should be back fielding kicks. The kick return game has been a roller coaster for the Eagles, who weren’t ready for Rams kicker Joshua Karty’s knuckleball last week. The Bucs’ Chase McLaughlin takes a more traditional approach to kickoffs, but the Eagles need better starting field position out of their returns.

They’ve otherwise gotten strong special teams play from kicker Jake Elliott and punter Braden Mann, and of course, had Carter’s and Davis’ blocked field goals last week.

This game could come down to a kick again. The Eagles aren’t the only undefeated team seemingly living on borrowed time. The Bucs needed game-winning drives in each of their three games. Something’s gotta give. I think the Eagles move to 2-0 vs. the Bucs when Brown is in uniform.

Prediction: Eagles, 27-24.

