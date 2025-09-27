Eagles-Bucs Week 4 viewers guide: Everything fans need to know about Sunday’s game in Tampa

After last Sunday’s epic comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Birds are heading back on the road to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in Week 4. The two teams, who have quite a bit of history, both stand at 3-0, and are two of just six undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the Birds’ Week 4 game …

How to watch

Eagles vs. Bucs will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Fans looking to stream the game can go to the Fox Sports app. Kevin Burkhardt and — checks notes — former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will call the game, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines.

Advertisement

If you’d rather listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call the game, the radio broadcast can be found on 94.1 WIP.

If you’re looking to watch the game with your fellow Birds fans back at home, here’s a few local spots to check out.

Final injury report

EAGLES

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) was the only player on the Eagles active roster to receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game. Linebackers Zack Baun (knee) and Jihaad Campbell (triceps) were upgraded to full participants on Friday’s final injury report. Meanwhile, quarterback Tanner McKee took part in his first full practice Friday, perhaps paving the way for him dressing Sunday for the first time this season.

Advertisement

Out None Doubtful CB Adoree’ Jackson (groin)

Check out more on Jackson’s injury and what his absence means for the Eagles secondary, specifically Kelee Ringo.

BUCCANEERS

Star wide receiver Mike Evans was ruled out earlier in the week, but several key players on offense are still listed as questionable, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. Wideout Chris Godwin (ankle) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) could make their season debuts for the Bucs.

Advertisement

Out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) DB Christian Izien (quad) Questionable QB Baker Mayfield (biceps) WR Chris Godwin (ankle) OT Tristan Wirfs (knee) DE Logan Hall (groin)

Odds for Sunday

As of Friday afternoon, the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites at both FanDuel and DraftKings, a line that has remained relatively steady throughout the week. The projected point total for Sunday is 44.5 at both books.

What about individual player props for Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and others? You can check those out right here — and click here to see where the Eagles currently stand in the latest Super Bowl odds.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, his first of the season. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Storylines to watch

The Eagles finally showed off some explosive, big-play ability in their second-half comeback against the Rams. Many of the Birds’ best players, including Hurts and A.J. Brown, want the offense to maintain that aggressive approach.

“I think, me personally, I truly believe, man, we’ve got so many good players on this team,” Brown said this week. “And at times, you can feel like we’re being conservative. I don’t think it should be like that. I think it should [be], let your killers do their thing. And play fast and play aggressive.”

Advertisement

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said he didn’t think the first half play-calling was too conservative, so it’ll be interesting to watch how the Birds come out to start on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Jordan Davis has ascended into an every-down role for the Eagles: ‘He’s not living in a box anymore’

Here are a few more storylines to watch:

The Eagles’ already thin cornerback room is getting thinner thanks to a few injuries. Jakorian Bennett is on injured reserve, and Adoree’ Jackson is dealing with a groin ailment. It’s going to be extremely hot and humid in Tampa on Sunday. The Birds are flying down a day early to get used to the conditions, but it could present a big problem. A lot of weird things happen when the Eagles and Bucs play. Columnist Mike Sielski took a look at all the strange meetings between the two teams over the years. Is another in store Sunday?

One number to know

1-4: The Eagles record in their last five games against Tampa, dating back to 2021. That includes two playoff losses to the Bucs, in 2022 and 2024. The Birds will be looking to get back on the right side of that head-to-head on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Bucs: Here are the numbers that matter in Week 4

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets under center for a Tush Push during last year's loss to the Bucs. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Our Eagles-Bucs predictions

Here are our writers’ predictions for how they think Sunday’s game will play out …

Jeff McLane: The Eagles aren’t the only undefeated team seemingly living on borrowed time. The Bucs needed game-winning drives in each of their three games. Something’s got to give. I think the Eagles move to 2-0 vs. the Bucs when A.J. Brown is in uniform. Eagles 27, Bucs 24

Advertisement

Jeff Neiburg: “The Bucs, like the Eagles, have gotten by with a few squeakers against worse competition, but they’re the home team and have a psychological edge. It’s stupid to pick against the Eagles right now, but I’ve been called worse than that.“ Bucs 27, Eagles 24.

Olivia Reiner: “Still, crazier things have happened than the Eagles beating the Bucs in Tampa. In fact, crazier things happened against the Rams. I learned my lesson last week — picking against the Eagles right now is a bad idea." Eagles 28, Bucs 22.

Matt Breen: Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles has Hurts’ number but remember, Hurts was without Brown, Smith, and Johnson last season when he struggled against the defensive maestro. Hurts looked excellent in the second half against the Rams as he leaned on Brown and Smith. Expect Hurts to do the same on Sunday as he gets one back against Bowles. Eagles 27, Bucs 17

Check out their full predictions here.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Bucs in Week 4: What you need to know and a prediction

And here’s a look at how national media is predicting the game …

Outlet Winner Outlet ESPN Winner Eagles Outlet NFL.com Winner Eagles Outlet CBS Sports Winner Eagles Outlet Sports Illustrated Winner Bucs Outlet USA Today Winner Eagles Outlet Bleacher Report Winner Eagles Outlet Sporting News Winner Eagles

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis is all smiles after blocking a field goal and returning it for a touchdown to seal the Eagles' win over the Rams. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

What we’re saying about the Eagles

Here’s a look at some opinions from our columnists, starting with David Murphy, who thinks people need to pump the brakes on begging the Eagles to be more aggressive.

Murphy: “NFL Sundays are full of aggressive offenses that aggress themselves into third-and-longs or turnovers. The Eagles shouldn’t jeopardize their dominance in those two departments through some radical deviation from what they’ve always done well. It may not be pretty in the moment, but that zero in the loss column looks nice.” Read more.

In addition to looking at the many traumatizing losses and strange moments that have come at the hands of the Bucs over the years, Mike Sielski started the week by giving Jordan Davis credit for transforming into the type of player that can block a field goal and return it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Sielski: “The Eagles don’t complete that crazy comeback Sunday … without Davis doing what it was once feared he couldn’t. … Eleven tackles through those first two games, another five against the Rams, plus a play that no one around here will forget anytime soon. Sometimes a player simply needs some time to prove people wrong. Read more.

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering Week 4 vs. the Bucs

Meanwhile, Marcus Hayes believes Lane Johnson’s neck injury (a stinger), sustained while running a Tush Push in Sunday’s win over the Rams, may come back to haunt the Eagles in a different way.

Hayes: “The problem with [the injury] argument is that no one had gotten hurt [on the Tush Push]. Now, someone has. Johnson is a sure future Hall of Famer, and his sore neck is precisely the sort of evidence that will probably doom the Tush Push the next time it comes up for a vote, most likely in the spring.” Read more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is no stranger to Philly. Read more Chris O'Meara / ASSOCIATED PRESS

What the Bucs are saying

The Bucs voted to ban the Tush Push at the league meetings in May, but unlike his team owner, coach Todd Bowles is a supporter.

“I’m a fan of creativity,” said Bowles, who was a four-year starter at defensive back at Temple. “If somebody crafts something and they do it well and it’s within the rules, it’s up to the other side of the ball to stop them. … They have something they do very well. … If everyone else could do it, everybody would be doing it. It’s a challenge for all the defensive coaches to try to stop it, and that would be me included.”

He’s not buying that his support makes him a hero in Philly, though.

“I think the only place I might be a hero at is Ishkabibble’s down on South Street,” Bowles joked.

» READ MORE: Week 4 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles climb back to unanimous No. 1 ... almost

Here are a few more quotes from the Bucs …

Baker Mayfield on the heat: “We’ll have a good game plan, obviously, to try and tire these guys out. Advantage for us, we’re in Tampa; the heat. They’re not used to that. I know there’s already been the stories that broke about them coming down to Tampa a day early. I don’t necessarily think that helps them. One day doesn’t get you acclimated to this humidity. I think, honestly, it makes them think about it more when they get down here earlier.”

Receiver Emeka Egbuka on the Eagles’ secondary: “I have a grasp of who they are as players just from my time in college, but not too much looking at that film, just looking at this year and last year to see what they’re good on. Players are constantly developing and changing, especially with the system that they’re in, whether it be new techniques, whatever it may be. I don’t think they’re the same players they were in college.”

Click here to read more of what the Bucs are saying about the Eagles.

» READ MORE: Kylie Kelce’s superstitions pay off, Jalen Hurts needs to play ‘point guard,’ and more from ‘New Heights’

Jalen Hurts drops back to pass during last year's loss to the Bucs in Tampa. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

What the national media are saying

Dan Orlovsky, a longtime Hurts critic, had high praise for the Eagles quarterback after Sunday’s game against the Rams.

“I think the most underappreciated part about Jalen Hurts — at least for me — has been, he’s become one of the most cerebral quarterbacks in the game,” Orlovsky said, after earlier in the day saying Hurts is a top 5 quarterback. “I don’t know what has been my hurdle with Jalen Hurts as far as finally being like ‘All right, dude. I get it. You’re one of the best in the game doing it.’”

Here’s what some other national media personalities have said …

Chris Long: “Last year, they played them so early in the season and Tampa thumped them down there. I think the Eagles got a lot better as the year went on. They’re two different teams but the thing that scares me is, if I’m an Eagles fan, is Todd Bowles and the matchup with [Kevin] Patullo, who hasn’t really gotten his feet under him.”

Peter Schrager: “I think the Buccaneers at home beat the Eagles for the third-straight time. They’ve had Philly’s number. They are not scared of them … [Baker Mayfield] just wins when it matters most. I’ve got the Buccaneers beating the Eagles.”

» READ MORE: A Jalen Hurts critic changes his tune, why the Eagles are on upset alert vs. Bucs, and more of what they’re saying

What we’re reading (and watching)

⚡ Jordan Davis was the big star of Sunday’s game against the Rams. But he doesn’t want to be “a flash-play player.” The goal, he said, is to be an “every-down guy.”

💌 Howie Roseman, matchmaker? The Eagles general manager set up longtime friend and Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht with his wife.

🏈 Before last week, the last time the Eagles blocked two field goals in a game, Bill Bergey’s method led to a rule clarification.

🎞️ The Inquirer’s Devin Jackson broke down Eagles and Bucs’ early-season tape ahead of Sunday’s game.

📺 Prime Video released its full-length trailer for the new Saquon Barkley documentary coming out next month.

🍟 The Linc goes through 150,000 pounds of fryer oil each year. This is the story of what happens to it after it’s cooked your crab fries.